Team Suzuki Ecstar and MotoGP field took to the track for the last time

Team Suzuki Press Office – June 27.

MOTUL TT ASSEN

MotoGP Race Classification:

Joan Mir: 3rd

Alex Rins: 11th

Team Suzuki Ecstar and the MotoGP™ field took to the track for the last time in five weeks, as the championship heads into the summer break following the Dutch Grand Prix.

The TT Circuit of Assen brought sunny skies and an excited audience of 11,500 fans on Sunday afternoon. Alex Rins and Joan Mir were ready to attack the 26 lap race from seventh and 10th respectively on the grid, with both hoping for a podium finish.

As the lights went out Rins made a superb start and slotted immediately into fourth place, while Mir was just a few places further back in eighth. At the end of the first lap Rins dropped to fifth, but that was all to change as on Lap 2 another rider made contact with the GSX-RR rider, pushing him off the track and into last place.

While Rins kept his cool and focused on fighting his way up from the back of the field, Mir gained a couple of places up to sixth. The Mallorcan had his sights set on a podium place and by Lap 15 he was up to a decent fourth, on the same lap Rins moved back into the points with 15th.

With seven laps to go, a great pass at Strubben corner on Zarco put Mir into that much coveted podium position and third. Shortly after, Rins had battled his way up to an impressive 11th place – quite the fight back from last place.

With the two Yamaha riders holding big gaps out front, Mir concentrated on defending his third place, something he did with style and determination. Today’s rostrum finish also moves him up one place to fourth in the Championship.

Joan Mir:

“I did everything I could to get a good result for the team and for myself ahead of the summer break; this podium is really important and we couldn’t ask for much more today. It wasn’t easy to get up to third, especially against the Ducatis, but I made a good start and tried to make clean passes. I had one or two moments that were a bit close to the limit and I’m sorry if I was too close sometimes. We’ve struggled more than we expected in the first half of the season, and it’s crucial to go into the break as close to the top guys as possible so I’m satisfied and today has given us a boost. There is still plenty of time to go this year, and we’re aiming to becoming more competitive, bring new parts, and be even closer to the top. Overall, we’re happy with how the season has been going, and this result brings a nice feeling to all of us.”

Alex Rins:

“I was very unlucky today because I made an incredible start and I felt able to fight for the Top three or four, I was with the lead group. Then in Turn 10 I went in like normal, when another rider arrived very fast and his winglet hit my arm, so the only thing I could do was pick up the bike to avoid crashing. If I hadn’t been there he would have run off for sure, but instead he hit me. But this situation was out of my hands, so I just had to try and do my best after that. My race pace was good and it allowed me to climb up to 11th. It’s a shame to have another race with unlucky circumstances, I’ve been fast in a lot of races but I’ve had crashes and incidents that have prevented me getting good results, but now we’ll go into the break and come back stronger and more ready for part two.”

Shinichi Sahara – Project Leader and Team Director:

“Our riders started from the third and fourth rows today but they both recovered quickly at the beginning of the race. Unfortunately Alex was pushed out by another rider but luckily he was OK and he managed to make a good comeback and get some valuable points for the championship so we’re pleased. Joan was very consistent and he did a great job, especially from 10th on the grid. He achieved his third podium of the year, which is a really nice result to end the first half of the season. We know we still have room for improvement so we won’t rest in the break, but we’re happy with today’s efforts.”

Ken Kawauchi – Technical Manager:

“It was a very tough race today, but Joan did an incredible race from 10th on the grid and he got a podium which was a really good result. This means that we can restart after the summer break with a positive mindset. Alex was unlucky today, because for sure he had podium potential but the incident prevented this. He did very well to recover and bring home some points, he made the best of a bad situation. In the factory we will seize the summer break to work on some improvements for the second half of the season, and we will come back with strong attitude.”

MOTUL TT ASSEN

MotoGP Race Classification:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP 40’35.031

2 Maverick VIÑALES Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP +2.757

3 Joan MIR Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +5.760

4 Johann ZARCO Pramac Racing +6.130

5 Miguel OLIVEIRA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +8.402

6 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati Lenovo Team +10.035

7 Marc MARQUEZ Repsol Honda Team +10.110

8 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +10.346

9 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda IDEMITSU +12.225

10 Pol ESPARGARO Repsol Honda Team +18.565

11 Alex RINS Team SUZUKI ECSTAR +21.372

12 Brad BINDER Red Bull KTM Factory Racing +21.676

13 Danilo PETRUCCI Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing +27.783

14 Alex MARQUEZ LCR Honda CASTROL +29.772

15 Enea BASTIANINI Avintia Esponsorama +32.785

16 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia Racing Team Gresini +37.573

17 Garrett GERLOFF Petronas Yamaha SRT +53.213

18 Luca MARINI SKY VR46 Avintia +1’06.791

Not Classified:

27 Iker LECUONA Tech 3 KTM Factory Racing 8 Laps

43 Jack MILLER Ducati Lenovo Team 8 Laps

89 Jorge MARTIN Pramac Racing 12 Laps

46 Valentino ROSSI Petronas Yamaha SRT 19 Laps

MotoGP™ World Standings:

1 Fabio QUARTARARO Yamaha 156

2 Johann ZARCO Ducati 122

3 Francesco BAGNAIA Ducati 109

4 Joan MIR Suzuki 101

5 Jack MILLER Ducati 100

6 Maverick VIÑALES Yamaha 95

7 Miguel OLIVEIRA KTM 85

8 Aleix ESPARGARO Aprilia 61

9 Brad BINDER KTM 60

10 Marc MARQUEZ Honda 50

11 Takaaki NAKAGAMI Honda 41

12 Pol ESPARGARO Honda 41

13 Franco MORBIDELLI Yamaha 40

14 Alex RINS Suzuki 33

15 Alex MARQUEZ Honda 27

16 Enea BASTIANINI Ducati 27

17 Danilo PETRUCCI KTM 26

18 Jorge MARTIN Ducati 23

19 Valentino ROSSI Yamaha 17

20 Luca MARINI Ducati 14

21 Iker LECUONA KTM 13

22 Stefan BRADL Honda 11

23 Lorenzo SAVADORI Aprilia 4

24 Michele PIRRO Ducati 3

25 Tito RABAT Ducati 1

26 Garrett GERLOFF Yamaha