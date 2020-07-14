MotoGP World Championship will restart this weekend at Spanish circuit of Jerez de la Fronter

The wait is over! The Ducati Team returns to action in Jerez de la Frontera for the opening Grand Prix of the 2020 MotoGP World Championship

After the long forced break caused by the emergency, the MotoGP World Championship will finally kick off this weekend at the Spanish circuit of Jerez de la Frontera with the first Grand Prix of the 2020 season. The event, which will be held behind closed doors, will mark the end of the prolonged abstinence from track action for the two Ducati riders, which lasts from the pre-season testing in Qatar at the end of February.



Andrea Dovizioso, recovering from a left collarbone injury, is looking forward to getting back on his Ducati Desmosedici GP bike. The rider from Forlì will be able to check his real condition during tomorrow’s day of testing, which will precede the official start of the race weekend with the first free practice session scheduled for this Friday. For Andrea, who had confirmed himself as runner-up in the World Championship for the third time in a row in 2019, it will be the thirteenth season in MotoGP and the eighth with the team from Borgo Panigale.



On the other side of the garage, for the second consecutive year, there will be Danilo Petrucci. The rider from Terni, author in 2019 of a spectacular victory at Mugello (his first career win in the premier class) and three podiums, will aim to start his season in the best way possible to become one of the protagonists of 2020.



Andrea Dovizioso (#04 Ducati Team)

“Finally, it’s the time that all of us riders have been waiting for months. The World Championship begins, and this is great news for everyone! After the collarbone operation, I continued to work hard to try to get as ready as possible for the Spanish GP. I feel pretty good, my feelings are positive, but until I get in the saddle of the Desmosedici GP, I don’t know what my real conditions are. We will have to get used to the heat of Jerez and, given the short schedule, it will be even more important to be constant and make no mistakes. In any case, being able to see the team and to compete is what I want most right now! Let the action begin!”



Danilo Petrucci (#9 Ducati Team)

“The wait is over! I have missed my team and my bike a lot during these months! It will be a strange championship: the atmosphere in the paddock is very different from the one we are normally used to, but we know that our fans will also support us from home and for this we will give our best as always! The last time I got in the saddle of the Desmosedici GP bike was at the end of February, so in addition to Wednesday’s test, every minute out on track will be precious to be able to find the feeling with the asphalt. We will be in Jerez for two consecutive weekends, so it will be doubly important to be able to get good results this weekend. I’m very motivated and can’t wait to get out on track and get back to work!”



Circuit information



Country: Spain

Name: Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto

Fastest Lap: Márquez (Honda), 1:38.051 (162,3 km/h) – 2019

Circuit Record: Quartararo (Yamaha), 1:36.880 (164,3 km/h) – 2019

Top Speed: Iannone (Ducati), 295,9 km/h – 2015

Track Lenght: 4,423 km

Race distance: 25 laps (110,6 km)

Corners: 13 (5 left, 8 right)



2019 Results

Podium: 1st Márquez (Honda); 2nd Rins (Suzuki), 3rd Viñales (Yamaha)

Pole Position: Quartararo (Yamaha) 1:36.880 (164,3 km/h)

Fastest lap: Márquez (Honda) 1:38.051 (162,3 km/h)



Rider information



Andrea Dovizioso

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 04

Age: 34 (born 23rd March 1986 in Forlimpopoli, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 313 (215 x MotoGP, 49 x 250cc, 49 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2008 (MotoGP), Spain 2005 (250cc), Italy 2001 (125cc)

Wins: 23 (14 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 5 125cc)

First Win: UK 2009 (MotoGP), Catalunya 2006 (250cc), South Africa 2004 (125cc)

Pole Position: 20 (7 MotoGP + 4 250cc + 9 125cc)

First Pole: Japan 2010 (MotoGP), France 2006 (250cc), France2003 (125cc)

World Titles: 1 (125cc, 2004)



Danilo Petrucci

Bike: Ducati Desmosedici GP

Number: 9

Age: 29 (born 24th October 1990 in Terni, Italy)

Residence: Forlì (Italy)

Races: 137 (MotoGP)

First GP: 2012 Qatar (MotoGP)

Wins: 1 (MotoGP)

First Win: Italy 2019 (MotoGp)

Pole Position: –

First Pole: –

World Titles: –