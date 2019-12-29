Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s Alex Rins talks about the MotoGP 2019 season

December 29, 2019 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s Alex Rins talks about the MotoGP 2019 season

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 28.

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s Alex Rins talks about the 2019 season that saw him take his first MotoGP™ victory at the Circuit of the Americas, USA and then his second win at Silverstone, UK; also scoring a second position in Spain aboard his GSX-RR.

“It’s the winter break and it’s time to look back at what has been an amazing 2019 season for me. I came into this season with only one clear goal – to get a victory.

“Apart from that, I was quite relaxed about what would come; I just knew I needed to work hard and do my best to run with the top guys.

“I didn’t need to wait long to achieve my target with my first-ever win coming in Austin in Texas – a place I really like. When I crossed the line, it was like an explosion of emotions! It was a unique and unforgettable moment, especially after I had started to feel so nervous on the final laps!”

