Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s Alex Rins talks about the MotoGP 2019 season

Team Suzuki Press Office – December 28.

Team SUZUKI ECSTAR’s Alex Rins talks about the 2019 season that saw him take his first MotoGP™ victory at the Circuit of the Americas, USA and then his second win at Silverstone, UK; also scoring a second position in Spain aboard his GSX-RR.

“It’s the winter break and it’s time to look back at what has been an amazing 2019 season for me. I came into this season with only one clear goal – to get a victory.

“Apart from that, I was quite relaxed about what would come; I just knew I needed to work hard and do my best to run with the top guys.

“I didn’t need to wait long to achieve my target with my first-ever win coming in Austin in Texas – a place I really like. When I crossed the line, it was like an explosion of emotions! It was a unique and unforgettable moment, especially after I had started to feel so nervous on the final laps!”