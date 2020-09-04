TeruelWorldSBK FP. Chaz Davies and Scott Redding sixth and ninth respectively after first day of free practice at the Motorland circuit of Aragon

The Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team is back on track at the Aragon Motorland circuit for the fifth round of the 2020 WorldSBK season. Chaz Davies and Scott Redding worked intensively on the set up of their respective Ducati Panigale V4 R making progress through the two sessions despite their position in the combined standings see them respectively in sixth and ninth position.



Both Chaz and Scott, in fact, were among the few riders to have improved in the afternoon the lap time set in FP1 despite a much higher temperature of the circuit, taking confidence in view of Race-1 tomorrow in which the weather conditions should be similar to those experienced in the FP2.



FP1 Results

P1 – M. Rinaldi (Ducati) 1’49.840

P2 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 1’49.841 (+0.001)

P3 – A. Lowes (Kawasaki) 1’50.347 (+0.507)

P4 – T. Sykes (BMW) 1’50.537 (+0.697)

P5 – T. Razgatlioglu (Yamaha) 1’50.659 (+0.819)

P7 – C. Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’50.766 (+0.926)

P8 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’50.893 (+1.053)



FP2 Results

P1 – M. Rinaldi (Ducati) 1’50.377

P2 – J. Rea (Kawasaki) 1’50.651 (+0.274)

P3 – C. Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’50.724 (+0.347)

P4 – A. Bautista (Honda) 1’50.736 (+0.359)

P5 – S. Redding (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) 1’50.859 (+0.482)



Chaz Davies (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #7)

“I am quite satisfied with what we did today. It was an interesting day also because the weather conditions were different from those of a week ago with the temperature of the circuit much higher. That’s why we used these two sessions to understand the behaviour of the tires and fix some details on the bike. Tomorrow’s first goal is to get a good result in the Superpole so that we can start in the best possible way both in Race-1 and in the Superpole Race”.



Scott Redding (Aruba.it Racing- Ducati #45)

“We struggled a bit today. It’s true: we improved in the afternoon but the others have also made progress. So it is difficult to assess how effective our improvements have been. However, I am confident also because we are in a better position compared to the free practice a week ago before the great result we got on Saturday’s Race-1. It will be fundamental to qualify in the first row. This would allow us to fight for victory from the very first laps and keep our chances for the championship unchanged”.

