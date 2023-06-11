Teutschenthal circuit notorious for rough and rutted terrain a formidable challenge

Benistant Adds Sixth Podium Finish to MX2 Title Campaign in Germany

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Thibault Benistant added a sixth podium finish to his MX2 title campaign after finishing third overall at the ninth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Teutschenthal, Germany. As a result, the talented Frenchman has moved up to second position in the MX2 Championship Standings. At the same time, Jago Geerts battled through the challenge of a wrist injury to claim an impressive ninth overall, while Rick Elzinga put in a solid effort to finish 15th.

The Teutschenthal circuit, notorious for its rough and rutted terrain, posed a formidable challenge. The tight and compact rut-strewn track made overtaking difficult, emphasizing the importance of a strong start. Benistant started fifth in the opening race but couldn’t match the form that led him to a spectacular Grand Prix win in Germany in 2022. Nonetheless, he persevered and ultimately claimed fourth after Roan van de Moosedijk crashed out of third on the final lap.

The return of Elzinga and Geerts provided a welcome boost for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team. Both riders demonstrated determination and grit as they tackled the physically demanding clay-based circuit. Geerts put on a brave performance in the opening race, holding onto seventh position for the first 25 minutes before taking a tumble in a rocky rut. Despite being hit by another rider, the Belgian made a brave remount and finished 13th position.

Simultaneously, Elzinga faced the task of fighting through the pack after high-siding on the opening lap. The Dutchman, whose main focus is on regaining his competitive edge and rebuilding his strength, battled back to 18th.

Heading into the final race, the Teutschenthal circuit had been heavily watered by the track crew to minimize dust. This added challenge required riders to be cautious on the throttle. Geerts launched off to an incredible start and pushed through his injury to collect as many points as possible. He finished, remarkably, in seventh.

At the same time, Benistant charged from outside the top-five to a hard-earned fourth before inheriting third from Lucas Coenen, who retired from the lead on lap-12. Elzinga put in a determined effort to finish 11th.

After a grueling German Grand Prix, Geerts salvaged valuable championship points to maintain fifth in the championship standings, while Elzinga has dropped to 13th. Benistant moved up to second and now trails Andrea Adamo, the new championship leader, by 13-points.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in Samota-Sumbawa, Indonesia, on June 24th and 25th.

Thibault Benistant

3rd MX2 Grand Prix of Germany, 38-points

2nd MX2 Championship Standings, 392-points

“I’m on the podium for the third time in a row. I did not feel great on the bike all weekend, so to finish third on a ‘bad day’ is not too bad. I did feel like I struggled out there. We did all we could. We tried to adjust the bike and I tried to adjust my riding style, but I think I was just a bit blocked today, which is a shame because Teutschenthal is a track where I should be able to go fast. But anyway, I leave here with a podium, and that is not so bad.”

Jago Geerts

9th MX2 Grand Prix of Germany, 22-points

5th MX2 Championship Standings, 341-points

“I’m really happy with how today went under the circumstances. The first heat was already quite good. I had a good start and rode most of the race in seventh place but had a small crash when I hit a stone with my front wheel. After that, I got hit by another rider, but still finished 13th, which was 8-points and I was already really happy with that. In the second race, I got another good start and finished seventh, which was super. To get 22-points at a time like this is as good as it could have gone, so I am leaving here very happy.”

Rick Elzinga

15th MX2 Grand Prix of Germany, 13-points

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 136-points

“This weekend was decent. I made too many mistakes, but it has been a month since I raced, so I would say it’s normal. On the bike, I felt alright, but just too many mistakes. I had a big crash in the first race and had to come back from dead last, and then in the second race I had a bad start and it felt like my front brake was not working consistently, so this made it difficult. But looking at the positives, the riding was okay. I just need better starts and less mistakes, and the results should come.”