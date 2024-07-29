The most unforgiving and challenging MXGP motocross circuits in the world

At what is widely regarded as one of the most unforgiving and challenging motocross circuits in the world, Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing MX2 rider and current Red Plate championship leader Kay de Wolf delivered a superb qualifying win, and a set of 1-2 finishes on Sunday, to secure the overall victory and extend his championship lead by 65 points.

De Wolf arrived at what could be considered his alternate home circuit – just 25 km down the road from his hometown of Valkenswaard in the Netherlands – in full confidence; having secured his fifth win of the season just a week earlier at the MXGP of the Czech Republic.

Winning Saturday’s qualifying in Lommel was just the beginning. Using his gate slot to full effect for the first moto, de Wolf made a blistering start, quickly moving into second position by the end of the opening lap. It didn’t take long for de Wolf to leverage his natural sand-riding skills to take the lead. Despite a mistake on lap six, where he momentarily fell to second place behind Sacha Coenen, de Wolf regained control by lap seven and maintained a measured race pace to the finish, scoring maximum points. In the second moto, the treacherous deep sand of Lommel again proved why it is never to be underestimated, with de Wolf facing difficulties on laps eight, 11, and 15. Despite these setbacks, he secured a second-place finish, clinching the overall win.

Team mate Lucas Coenen fell foul of the home Gran Prix jinx at Lommel, ultimately ending his weekend in an uncharacteristically low seventh position. Despite showing flashes of his natural sand riding brilliance, Coenen qualified eighth, and finished 5-8 across Sunday’s motos. The final race of Sunday showed off Coenen’s true grit, with the Belgian battling back to ninth after an opening lap crash and a pitlane goggle change.

In MXGP Mattia Guadagnini bravely faced a series of challenges that tested mettle at the notorious Lommel circuit. A crash during Saturday’s free practice resulted in a thumb injury, followed by another mishap during the qualifying race that left him pinned under his bike with a burned leg. Despite these adversities, Guadagnini showed steady improvement on Sunday. After another crash at the first corner of the first moto, he rallied from last place to finish 16th. His performance in the second moto showcased his improved rhythm and focus, culminating in a solid 10th place finish.

The 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship heads to the forest-based Uddevalla circuit, in southwest Sweden, next for round 15 scheduled on the 11th of August.

#101 – Mattia Guadagnini: “What can I say – that was a tough weekend. Lommel for sure is one of the most difficult weekends of the championship – but even though I was trying my best, I was making it even more difficult for myself. On Saturday I had a crash during free practice – and I hurt my thumb. Then after that I was just trying to make the best of it. I had a good start but then crashed during the first lap. I was stuck under the bike and I burned my leg – it took a lot of time to get up and going again. But I only got up to 20th. On both of Sunday’s motos I made good starts but again came into difficulties. On the first moto I crashed on the second corner, but fought my way back to 16th from last. The second moto was better – I made a good start and tried to work on my flow and riding; in the end I finished 10th, which was better. For Sweden I’m aiming to stay out of trouble and race two solid motos!”

#74 – Kay de Wolf: “It was a really positive weekend overall. The thing is, that each weekend we are trying to get as many points as possible, and preserve our position at the top of the championship. Sometimes that doesn’t mean winning every single moto. I have to be critical also because the second moto wasn’t good enough – I made too many mistakes, which shouldn’t have happened – so I will for sure be working on that. I’m happy to finally win Lommel – I can’t thank the team enough, I think the timing is really great too. Having everyone here, just two minutes from the workshop, and with the news on Friday that Husqvarna is staying. Now we look ahead to Sweden in two weeks, and will keep pushing!”

#96 – Lucas Coenen: “It was definitely a challenging home race weekend, but Lommel always tests your limits. Despite some setbacks, we managed to push through. Every race is a lesson, and I’m determined to take what I’ve learned here to improve and come back even stronger for the next round in Sweden. A big thankyou to the team and fans for making it another huge MX weekend in Belgium!”

Results – 2024 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Fourteen:

MXGP – Overall:

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 50pts; 2. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 44pts; 3. Calvin Vlaanderen (Yamaha) 38pts; 13. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 18pts

MXGP – Moto One:

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 35:19.995; 2. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 35:30.369; 3. Calvin Vlaanderen (Yamaha); 35:54.558; 16. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 37:21.683

MXGP – Moto Two:

1. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 35:30.084; 2. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 35:40.459; 3. Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) 35:51.236; 10. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 36:53.079

MXGP – Standings:

1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 705pts; 2. Jorge Prado (GASGAS) 681pts;3. Jeffrey Herlings (KTM) 667pts; 12. Mattia Guadagnini (Husqvarna) 210pts

MX2 – Overall:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 47pts; 2. Rick Elzinga (Yamaha) 40pts; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 38pts; 4. Liam Everts (KTM) 35pts; 7. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 29pts; 9. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 26pts

MX2 – Moto One:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:52.969; 2. Rick Elzinga (Yamaha) 35:57.026; 3. Camden McLellan (Triumph) 36:00.176; 5. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 36:06.022;6. Liam Everts (KTM) 36:09.580; 8. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 36:19.828; 10. Sacha Coenen (KTM)36:38.729

MX2 – Moto Two:

1. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 35:33.487; 2. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 35:40.804; 3. Liam Everts (KTM) 35:52.910; 6. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 36:18.327; 8. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 36:45.617

MX2 – Standings:

1. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 683pts; 2. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 618pts; 3. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 606pts; 4. Liam Everts (KTM) 556pts; 6. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 457pts; 8. Sacha Coenen (KTM) 391pts; 17. Marc-Antoine Rossi (GASGAS) 122pts