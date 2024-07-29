2024 AMA National Enduro Series: Rattlesnake National Enduro

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger finished fourth in the Rattlesnake National Enduro on Sunday, picking up two test wins in the early stages and featuring toward the front of the NE Pro1 Class field.

Bollinger started in convincing form by completing the opening test in second position and then charged to first in Tests 2 and 3 to establish himself in contention at Round 6 of the 2024 AMA National Enduro Series.

Onboard the Husqvarna FX 350, Bollinger was third in Test 4, before a heavy crash in the following test disrupted his momentum. He was able to push through for P4 overall in what was an impressive showing at the Cross Fork, Pennsylvania, event.

commented Bollinger. “I missed a turn in the next test that cost me some time, but I was still able to get third, so I was pretty confident with how I was riding and was really thinking today could have been the day for me. “Started the day off good with a second in test one, and from there I was able to win the next two tests,”“I missed a turn in the next test that cost me some time, but I was still able to get third, so I was pretty confident with how I was riding and was really thinking today could have been the day for me.

“But about half a mile from the end of test five, I took a pretty big spill – I just hit something that I didn’t see – and I landed on my knee, had a dead-leg kind of thing, so I probably lost 20-30 seconds there and that took the wind out of my sails. I’m super-happy with my riding today, I’ve been working on a lot of technique stuff, so it’s good to see that’s paying off. Thanks to the team and everyone who supports us.”

NE Pro1 Class Results:

1. Josh Toth, GASGAS

2. Steward Baylor Jr, Kawasaki

3. Evan Smith, Husqvarna

4. Trevor Bollinger, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

5. Johnny Girroir, KTM

Upcoming Offroad Races – August 2024

8/11: National Enduro Series – Round 7

8/11: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 6

8/25: U.S. Hard Enduro Series – Round 7

8/25: U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 7