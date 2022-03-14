Three-year hiatus Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship made its return to Ford Field

The day started out decent for Tomac, who qualified fourth overall in the afternoon practice sessions. The track was challenging and provided a lot more grip than the riders have been used to the last few weeks. He found his form in the heat race and took the win. In the main event, he got a nice jump out of the gate but found himself mid-pack after the first turn. Tomac used the first 10 minutes of the main event to pick off riders one by one, making it into the lead by halfway. He kept his focus and ran his own race, crossing the finish line with his fifth win of the season. The challenging track conditions caught out many riders, including his closest competition in the championship, giving Tomac a comfortable 42-point lead with seven rounds to go.

Ferrandis put in a solid lap during qualifying to end up just behind his teammate in fifth. His heat race was challenging as he had a moment early in the race and was forced to come back from ninth to finish sixth. Similar to Tomac, Ferrandis’ start in the main event pushed him outside the top 10, but the Frenchman was showing solid speed as he moved forward. He had made it up to fifth, but with seven laps remaining, he came up short on a jump and unfortunately had to withdraw with a sore wrist.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team will head to the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on Saturday, March 19, for Round 11 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.