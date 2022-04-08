WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – APRIL 9-10TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 7.

The second weekend of April sees Team Suzuki Ecstar riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir at the Circuit of The Americas in Texas for the fourth round of the MotoGP™ Championship.

Following Rins’ strong third-placed podium position last weekend at the Argentina GP at Termas de Rio Hondo, and Mir’s fourth position, both riders will be on track tomorrow (Friday) for the opening Free Practice sessions aboard their GSX-RR machinery.

The weekend also hosts the opening round of the MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship at the same venue where Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Superbike and Supersport riders will be in action aboard the Team Hammer GSX-R1000R and GSX-R600 machinery.

Remaining in the USA, the 13th round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series is taking place at MO Dome At Americas Center in St Louis with Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance and the BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki teams onboard the RM-Z450 and RM-Z250 machinery.

April 10: Round 4. MotoGP. Circuit of The Americas. Texas. USA.

April 9-10: Round 1. MotoAmerica AMA Superbike. Circuit of The Americas. Texas. USA.

April 9: Round 13. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. MO Dome. Americas Center. St Louis. USA.

