CRASHES COSTLY FOR ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING TEAMMATES

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing rider Malcolm Stewart went 9-9 for ninth overall at today’s High Point National, marking Round 4 of the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Rutted, technical conditions were on the agenda, but it was consistency that was once again the story of Stewart’s day.

Despite qualifying a lowly 17th in relatively muddy conditions, the track began to form up for the motos, where Stewart guided his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 450 Rockstar Edition to P9 in Moto 1 after gaining track position throughout the race. He once again featured inside the top 10 for ninth at the conclusion of Moto 2, placing him in that same spot overall and he’s also ninth in the title race.

said Stewart. "All-in-all, I had a really good time. We did the best we could, and 9-9 finishes aren't the results we want, but sometimes when you're a little bit off this track can work you! We're safe and we'll enjoy this weekend off before Southwick – I think I'm going to shine at that one and am looking forward to getting out there in the sand!" "Today was okay, the track was very, very tough after the rain on Friday night, and it got really rutty out there,"

High Point started strongly for 450MX teammate Christian Craig as he was fourth in the first session and then qualified in P9, but unfortunately crashed out of the first in the middle stages. He was able to return to action for this afternoon, salvaging points in 13th place, but will benefit from the scheduled weekend off before Southwick. Craig sits 11th in the championship following the fourth round of the season.

Craig commented. "I actually felt really good in practice, qualifying went well, and then in the first moto I had two tip-overs and had to keep building through the pack, but unfortunately had a pretty big crash about halfway through and that ended my moto. I hit the ground pretty hard and was shaken up a little bit, but the guys did a good job of getting the bike ready again, and I did what I could in Moto 2. It was a rough day, but we're healthy, and I feel like my speed is coming along. As long as we can keep these little mistakes away, we'll have some good results soon." "It was a tough day at High Point,"

It was a similar story for 250MX newcomer Casey Cochran today, starting inside the top 10 until he crashed out of Moto 1 in spectacular fashion, but was thankfully able to remount his Husqvarna Motorcycles FC 250 Rockstar Edition for the final race. He was impressive in charging from 17th on lap one to claim a career-best race result of 11th, which put him P17 overall, and he is 15th in the standings.

“This was my first time here at High Point and overall it wasn’t a bad day,” recalled Cochran. “I felt like I had some pretty good pace and endurance this weekend, we’re making steps in the right direction, and I got my best moto finish yet in Moto 2 even though I crashed out of the first one. We have positives to take away and now we have an off weekend, I will keep working, and come back swinging in Southwick.”

Next Race: June 29 – Southwick, Massachusetts

Results 450MX Class – High Point National

1. Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

2. Chase Sexton (USA), KTM

3. Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

4. Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

8. Justin Barcia (USA), GASGAS

9. Malcolm Stewart (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

18. Christian Craig (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 450MX Class 2024 after 4 of 11 rounds

1. Hunter Lawrence, 171 points

2. Chase Sexton, 165

3. Jett Lawrence, 163

5. Aaron Plessinger, 134

7. Justin Barcia, 121

9. Malcolm Stewart, 113

11. Christian Craig, 67

Results 250MX Class – High Point National

1. Ty Masterpool (USA), Kawasaki

2. Haiden Deegan (USA), Yamaha

3. Chance Hymas (USA), Honda

5. Tom Vialle (FRA), KTM

6. Julien Beaumer (USA), KTM

7. Ryder DiFrancesco (USA), GASGAS

8. Pierce Brown (USA), GASGAS

17. Casey Cochran (USA), Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Standings 250MX Class 2024 after 4 of 11 rounds

1. Haiden Deegan, 191 points

2. Chance Hymas, 159

3. Tom Vialle, 153

8. Pierce Brown, 109

9. Julien Beaumer, 103

12. Ryder DiFrancesco, 73

15. Casey Cochran, 51