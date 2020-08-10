Thrilling last-lap charge in MXGP Latvia for Yamaha

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer neared a maiden race victory after a thrilling last-lap charge in the final race at the third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Kegums, Latvia. The 26-year-old Swiss rider added the 22-points scored for second position to the 16-points he scored for fifth in the first race, to finish fourth overall, 2-points shy of the podium. Teammate Gautier Paulin salvaged eighth from the challenge of an all-new one-day format, while Arnaud Tonus was classified 20th after a day that was plagued by an enormous crash while running third in the opening race.

The new one-day format in MXGP does not allow time for a Qualifying Race, which means the riders need to make any required changes to the set-up of their YZ450FM’s in one practice session, and in that same practice session, they need to put in a fast lap. Lap times in the single practice outing determined gate-pick, so the faster the lap, the better the gate pick.

The lap times in Timed Practice were close with less than 1-second splitting Jeremy Seewer in second position with a 1:55.174 lap to Paulin in tenth with a 1:56.080. Between them, Tonus’ 1:55.863 lap was good enough for eighth.

In the opening race, Tonus and Seewer had their YZ450FM’s well-placed after rocketing out of the gate to enter turn-one inside the top-five. Tonus exited the first turn in third position while Seewer got shuffled back to eighth in the frantic hustle of the first lap.

Seewer was fit, fast and vigilant in his pursuit to fourth position which he inherited after Tonus was thrown over the ‘bars and out of third position with 10-minutes left on the clock. After the spectacular crash, Tonus was shaken and came home in 16th, while Seewer was nudged back to fifth at the flag by Jeffrey Herlings.

Good starts are vital in MXGP particularly at fast-paced venues where all of the riders are relative in speed. Paulin found himself stuck in tenth after stalling the bike but was able to capitalize on the fall of his teammate Tonus to finish ninth.

There is always talk of a first turn crash here in Kegums with its infamous 180-degree right-hander renown for the havoc it causes. While all three riders got around it cleanly in the opening race, Race 2 was quite opposite with both Paulin and Tonus tangled in turn-one carnage. Paulin did not fall in the mess at turn-one, but the handlebar of the fallen rider freakishly went inside of his boot.

As Paulin tried to free himself, Seewer put chase to the reigning World Champion Tim Gajser and entered a thrilling battle for second place. With 5 minutes left on the clock, Gajser fell while attempting a pass on Glenn Coldenhoff for the lead gifting Seewer second position.

With Gajser down, the 26-year-old Swiss star could sense an opportunity for a first-ever MXGP race win. He cut the gap to Coldenhoff down to 1-second going into the final lap of the race and put it all on the line as he took the challenge for the win to the flag.

With torn pants and an aching ankle, Paulin ran fast lap times and managed to fight back from last position to 11th.

Tonus struggled to bounce back from his enormous crash in Race 1 and with another two crashes in Race 2, he only managed to finish 25th for 20th overall.

Seewer now matches Paulin on 80-points in the MXGP Championship Standings. The duo are sixth and seventh, respectively. Tonus is 18th.

The next round of the FIM Motocross World Championship will take place in two days, on Wednesday 12th August, right here in Kegums, Latvia.

Jeremy Seewer

4th MXGP of Latvia, 38-points

6th MXGP World Championship Standings, 80-points

“Decent start to the week. We need to consider that we have three races this week as well, so it is important we stay healthy. Any crash that could make you feel stiff a few days after will make it tricky. In the first race I started off calm, I dropped back a bit but I was still in safety mode after not racing for such a long time. I didn’t want to make that mistake of going too hard too soon, and I managed to pick up my pace as the race went on and finished fifth. In race two, I felt I knew the track a lot better and that I had to speed to win. I almost got Glenn in the last lap, but just missed out and missed the podium, but I feel good and I look forward to the next two GP’s here.”

Gautier Paulin

8th MXGP of Latvia, 22-points

7th MXGP World Championship Standings, 80-points

“We started on a track that was already rough from yesterday, so we had to be fast immediately. I really struggled with that, I got arm-pump and was riding tight so I only had the 10th time in Qualifying. The place was okay for the gate. I got an okay start in race one, but I didn’t manage a good first corner and I stalled the bike. In race two, Calvin Vlaanderen crashed pretty hard at turn one and his handlebar went into my boot, so I was totally blocked and it was painful too. I started from totally last. It was not easy and I am not happy with the result.”

Arnaud Tonus

20th MXGP of Latvia, 5-points

18th MXGP World Championship Standings, 28-points

“Things started off okay. I felt good in practice and my position was okay for the start. First moto was going really good for the first 20-minutes, but then I had a big crash. For some reason from there I just really struggled. I don’t really know why; I just lost the feeling. It’s a shame because it was going so good in the beginning. Now all I can do is try to regroup and be ready for the next one.”