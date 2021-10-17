Thrilling performance victory at the MXGP of Spain

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Maxime Renaux put in a thrilling performance to claim his fourth Grand Prix victory at the MXGP of Spain, round 13 of the FIM Motocross World Championship. As a result, the 21-year-old Frenchman has successfully stretched his MX2 Championship lead out to 108-points over teammate Jago Geerts. Geerts had a turbulent opening race at the intu Xanadu Arroyomolinos circuit in Madrid, but bounced back with an incredible ride to second-position in Race 2 for sixth overall. At the same time, Thibault Benistant finished 4-points further adrift, in eighth.

Going into the Timed Practice session, the intu Xanadu Arroyomolinos circuit was in perfect condition. Overnight rain had moistened the clay, which allowed the riders to get creative with their line selection as plenty of traction was offered around most of the circuit. As soon as the green flag was waved indicating the Timed Practice had started, Geerts was quick. The Belgian set the fastest lap of the session with a 1’51.341 on lap-2 to go pole for the third time this season. Behind him, Renaux posted 1’51.556 for third, while Benistant finished the run in 13th position with a 1’52.524.

Renaux and Geerts used their top-three gate picks and the undeniable power of the YZ250FM to emerge from turn-one inside the top-five. Demonstrating why he is the current MX2 Championship Leader, Renaux wasted no time making a few impressive passes to complete the opening lap in second position, hot on the heels of the defending world champion, Tom Vialle.

On lap-5, Geerts hit a hay bale and fell from fourth position. He reentered the race right behind his teammate Benistant, who was 10th, before losing the front wheel in a rutted turn and falling again.

With the championship in mind, Renaux settled in second where he remained unchallenged for the entire 30-minute plus two-lap race duration. Benistant ended up ninth at the flag, while Geerts fought back to 13th.

In the second and final race of the day, the fans were treated to a real show-down of speed and stamina as Renaux and Geerts went bar-to-bar for race and Grand Prix glory. Fired up by the result of race one, Geerts showed an incredible return to form as he took the early race lead ahead of Vialle and Renaux. With clear track ahead, the young Belgian was able to focus on setting his own race pace.

After another fantastic start, Renaux kept Geerts and Vialle in his sights for six laps before upping the ante on lap-7. Over the laps that followed the French star powered his YZ250FM past Vialle to steal second, and set the fastest lap of the race on lap-9 before scrubbing past his teammate on lap-12 to take over the lead.

As Renaux stormed to his seventh race win of the season, Geerts remained in contention but could not respond before the flag. He ended up second.

Similar to Race 1, Benistant had to fight back from a mediocre start. After completing the first sector in 16th position, ‘The Rookie’ put in a spirited ride to finish seventh position. He was classified eighth in the Grand Prix classification.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team heads directly to Pietramurata, Italy, for the 14th, 15th and 16th rounds of the FIM Motocross World Championship, which will take place within a seven-day timeframe on Sunday 24th, Wednesday 27th and Sunday 31st October.

Maxime Renaux

MX2 Grand Prix of Spain Winner, 47-points

MX2 Championship Leader, 535-points

“I went for it today and this GP has been a big confidence booster for me. I am really happy to be back on the top step of the podium. Everything is going really well, which has given me a good advantage in terms of the championship. We’ve gained some more points upfront, so from here, we just need to stay focused and keep it to the end and it should be good.”

Jago Geerts

6th MX2 Grand Prix of Spain, 30-points

2nd MX2 Championship Standings, 427-points

“The first race was just really difficult. My pace was not too bad, but honestly, I didn’t feel too good on the bike. Then I had two really stupid crashes. I hit a hay bale in one and then crashed on my own. In the second heat I was close to the holeshot and then almost led the whole race, but then Maxime (Renaux) passed me. I tried to pass him back on the last lap but, in the end, couldn’t make it happen. Overall, I felt much better on the bike. My speed was good, so hopefully it stays like this for the next races.”

Thibault Benistant

8th MX2 Grand Prix of Spain, 26-points

7th MX2 Championship Standings, 362-points

“My day was not easy, but better than the last one. My riding was good, I felt great on the bike. I struggled a little bit off the start, so I had to work hard and give my all to come back. I made some nice passes today. Physically I felt good, and I also felt good on the bike too. So, I know I just need a good start and then I can stay upfront.”