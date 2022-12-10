Today Royal Enfield began new chapter in Americas

Royal Enfield Opens All-New CKD Facility in Brazil

Royal Enfield strengthens commitment to Americas region with the inauguration of new CKD facility, the third motorcycle assembly unit in South America and fourth across the world.

Milwaukee, WI (Friday, December 9, 2022) – Royal Enfield, the global leader in the midsize (250cc – 750cc) motorcycling segment, today began a new chapter on its journey in the Americas region, and specifically in Brazil, with the commencement of operations of its new CKD (complete knock down) assembly facility. This is a significant step forward in Royal Enfield’s plans in LatAm, and reiterates the brand’s commitment to the region, as Brazil is a strong market for Royal Enfield. Located in Manaus, capital of Amazonas state, the new facility is the fourth Royal Enfield CKD assembly unit across the world—after Thailand, Colombia and Argentina—in addition to its state-of-the-art manufacturing and ancillary facilities located in India.

With an assembly capacity of more than 15,000 units per year, the local assembly unit in Manaus is a modern facility that will cater to growing demand in the country. The facility will engage in local assembly of the entire lineup of Royal Enfield motorcycles, including the Classic 350, the Meteor 350, the Himalayan, and the 650 twin motorcycles, Continental GT and the INT. With this setup, Royal Enfield can now ensure seamless and quicker delivery timelines for motorcycles in Brazil.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new facility, Royal Enfield CEO, B Govindarajan, said, “Royal Enfield has been working extensively to grow the middleweight motorcycling segment globally. With markets like the Americas region, Europe and the Asia-Pacific growing significantly, it has been our strategic intent to be closer to these markets and grow the business. We commenced on this journey a couple of years ago and have set up strategic assembly facilities in Thailand, and in Argentina and Colombia in LatAm. Brazil has been a very strong market for Royal Enfield, and is soon poised to be the single largest market for us outside of India. We have seen growth of more than 100% since 2019 here in Brazil. We are very happy to launch our fourth CKD facility globally here in Brazil and this is testament to our commitment to the region and the market potential, and to our growing community of riding enthusiasts in the market. We are confident that this facility will help us grow the mid-segment market here in Brazil while enabling us to efficiently cater to the growing demand.”

Brazil has been a critical market for Royal Enfield since the brand’s market foray in 2017. Having made significant strides in the country and across the entire Americas Region, Royal Enfield is now among the top five players in the midsize motorcycle segment in markets such as Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and North America. With a burgeoning consumer base and a significant retail network in the region, the new local assembly unit will be a critical boost for business growth in the LatAm Region.

The Manaus, Amazonas facility is the third motorcycle assembly unit in the Americas region, and fourth across the world, outside of India.

With plans to provide local assembly of all motorcycles in the Royal Enfield lineup, including the INT650 (pictured), the modern facility will cater to growing demand in Brazil.

About Royal Enfield

The oldest motorcycle company in continuous production in the world, Royal Enfield made its first motorcycle in 1901. A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield has created the midsize motorcycle segment in India with its unique and distinctive modern classic motorcycles. With its manufacturing base in Chennai, India, Royal Enfield has been able to grow its production rapidly against a surge in demand for its motorcycles.

A division of Eicher Motors Limited, Royal Enfield operates through more than 2100 stores across all major cities and towns in India and through nearly 850 stores in more than 60 countries around the globe. Royal Enfield also has two world-class technical centers, in Bruntingthorpe, UK, and in Chennai, India. The company’s two state-of-the-art production facilities are located at Oragadam and Vallam Vadagal, near Chennai. Across the world, Royal Enfield has four modern CKD assembly facilities in Brazil, Thailand, Argentina and Colombia. With more than 37% CAGR for the last five years and sales in international markets up 108% in 2021-22, Royal Enfield is the leader in the global midsize motorcycle market.

Royal Enfield North America (RENA) is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and is developing a growing network of more than 150 dealers in North America, including the contiguous U.S. and Canada. RENA currently offers the all-new Scram 411, Classic 350, Meteor 350, Himalayan and the 650 Twins (INT650 and Continental GT 650) motorcycles, along with a range of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories and apparel.