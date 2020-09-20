Tougher-than-expected day at MotoGP Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli for Team Suzuki Ecstar

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 19.

Grid positions for Emilia Romagna GP:

Joan Mir: 11th – 1’31.617

Alex Rins: 18th – 1’32.275

Team Suzuki Ecstar had a tougher-than-expected qualifying day at Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, as the riders struggled to recapture their feeling from last weekend, and harness their one-lap pace.

Joan Mir showed good speed in the morning’s FP3 session, where he was able to put together a string of decent laps which allowed him to stay well within the Top 10 with fifth, securing a spot in Q2. Meanwhile, Alex Rins closed FP3 in 16th.

In FP4 Mir worked on used tyres, setting brilliant pace right through until the end of his mini race simulation run. He spent the entire session among the top places on the time sheet, finishing in second. It was a different story for Rins, who struggled to recapture the good feelings he experienced a week earlier at the track, and he took 17th. In Q1 Rins was unable to place himself inside the first two spots, meaning he was unable to progress into Q2. He will start tomorrow’s GP from 18th place but is feeling determined to recoup as many positions as possible.

The final qualifying session proved tricky for Mir as he struggled to crack the Top 5 during his flying laps on the grippy track with fresh tyres. He will start 11th on the grid but is feeling very confident with his race pace and is focused on getting a good launch off the line and building a strong GP.

Davide Brivio – Team Manager:

“It was a difficult day and that’s a pity, because we know our riders have good pace. Joan was really impressive in FP4, and Alex was also not far off the fastest laps set. So we have to see what we can do from these start positions, it will be difficult at the beginning of the race, but we have the possibility to make a good results tomorrow and we’ll fight for it.”

Joan Mir:

“I improved my pace today, which was good, but I still for found it hard to set a fast lap. My one-lap pace is something I’ve struggled with for a while; I actually perform better with less grip and on worn tyres. For that reason I’m confident with my race pace, because I feel good with my bike and I know I can do well over race distance. It’s not easy starting from further back on the grid but I will fight to be on the podium again and try to take as many points as possible.”

Alex Rins:

“It seems like a difficult weekend for us. I don’t know why but I can’t quite find the same feeling that I had during the test. I’ve been going faster this weekend compared to last weekend, but all the other riders have also taken a step forward. So let’s see how I can manage the race tomorrow, my aim will be to recover as many positions as possible and give my best. At the moment my shoulder is feeling OK, and I’m continuing with my physiotherapy.”

GP TISSOT DELL’EMILIA ROMAGNA E RIVIERA DI RIMINI – Qualifying Classification:

1. M. VIÑALES – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:31.077

2. J. MILLER – Pramac Racing – 01:31.153 – +0.076

3. F. QUARTARARO – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:31.222 – +0.145

4. P. ESPARGARO – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:31.308 – +0.231

5. F. BAGNAIA – Pramac Racing – 01:31.313 – +0.236

6. B. BINDER – Red Bull KTM Factory Racing – 01:31.389 – +0.312

7. V. ROSSI – Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP – 01:31.436 – +0.359

8. F. MORBIDELLI – Petronas Yamaha SRT – 01:31.566 – +0.489

9. D. PETRUCCI – Ducati Team – 01:31.574 – +0.497

10. A. DOVIZIOSO – Ducati Team – 01:31.581 – +0.504

11. J. MIR – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:31.617 – +0.540

12. T. NAKAGAMI – LCR Honda IDEMITSU – 01:32.284 – +1.207

13. I. LECUONA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 01:31.715 – Q1

14. J. ZARCO – Esponsorama Racing – 01:31.764 – Q1

15. M. OLIVEIRA – Red Bull KTM Tech 3 – 01:31.841 – Q1

16. A. ESPARGARO – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:31.912 – Q1

17. A. MARQUEZ – Repsol Honda Team – 01:32.198 – Q1

18. A. RINS – Team SUZUKI ECSTAR – 01:32.275 – Q1

19. B. SMITH – Aprilia Racing Team Gresini – 01:32.486 – Q1

20. T. RABAT – Esponsorama Racing – 01:32.850 – Q1