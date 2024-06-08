TSR Honda France to start second for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos

F.C.C. TSR Honda France to start second for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos

The second round of the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship takes place at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamp, where the format has changed from 24 to 8 hours of racing. The iconic 6.985-kilometre Belgian track hosts the event of 8 Hours of Spa Motos from 7 to 8 June 2024.

Under sunny and dry conditions, F.C.C. TSR Honda France secured the second fastest time aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP ahead of tomorrow’s 8-hour race.

For the 8 Hours of Spa Motos, only Josh Hook and Alan Techer will be on the saddle of the Honda #5 as Mike Di Meglio is out of action following an injury that occurred at Nogaro while competing in the French championship last weekend.

Despite this situation, Honda’s endurance specialists Hook and Techer are confident and determined to fight for a victory and podium finish racing the 8-hour race together.

Both riders had a good testing on Wednesday, completing enough laps to fine-tune the bike setting of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

In the morning, the Honda #5 secured the second position in the free practice session with a time of 02:19.243.

During the first qualifying session, Australian rider Josh Hook set a time of 2:19.176, placing second in the blue group, just two-tenths off the leader. French rider Alan Techer also achieved the second fastest time in his session, clocking in at 2:19.482.

In the afternoon, for the second qualifying session, the team decided that only Techer would return to the track, given Hook’s excellent performance in the first qualifying session. The Frenchman recorded the best lap time of his group, 2:19:379, improving on his previous time.

These performances, combined with the excellent work of the entire team and the riders, enabled the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team to secure second place on the starting grid aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP with a lap time of 02:19.278. This strong result also means that the team now has 4 additional points in the overall standings.

In the Superstock category, three Honda team secured spots in the top four.

Wójcik Racing Team 777 set the second-best lap time in their category, clocking in at 02:22.548. Following closely, Honda No Limits completed the top three with a timing of 02:22.949.

The current leaders of the FIM Endurance World Cup, National Motos Honda FMA, signed the fourth best lap time, 02:23.000.

The 8 Hours of Spa Motos will start at 1pm (CEST) on Saturday 8th June and finish at 9pm (CEST).

 

Josh Hook
Josh Hook 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

My partner gave birth to our first child yesterday morning so I didn’t get much sleep, but with our 2nd place in qualifying it’s exciting things! I think I could have gone quicker because I didn’t manage to set the perfect lap on the qualifying tyre, but we did a good job with Alan. The race without Mike is going to be a bit more difficult for us, but we’ve taken a big step forward since last year. Everyone is going faster and the bikes are working well. A race like Suzuka with 2 riders is very hard, but here it’s less physical and the weather looks good, which will make things easier for us. We have confidence in our team to give their best and get points for this race.

Alan Techer
Alan Techer 5

F.C.C. TSR Honda France

We’re very happy with the good work we’ve done. We quickly found the right set-up with Josh and we’re both comfortable on the bike, which is important for going fast. Unfortunately, Mike is injured and isn’t with us, but he calls me every hour to see how things are going for the team. I think we could have gone a bit quicker in qualifying, but our objective is the race. We have a good pace and by racing in pairs, we’ll be spending more time on the bike together and that could be an advantage in terms of understanding the track conditions.

5 – 7 June 2024
8H SPA EWC Motos
be

EWC 2024
Round 2
  • Qualifying
  • Standings
Pos. Team Constr. Time/Gap
1 YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC Yamaha 02:18.587
2 F.C.C. TSR Honda France Honda 02:19.278
3 YOSHIMURA SERT Motul Suzuki 02:19.357
4 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM BMW 02:19.820
5 HONDA VILTAIS RACING Honda 02:20.287
6 KAWASAKI WEBIKE TRICKSTAR Kawasaki 02:21.112
7 KM99 Yamaha 02:21.361
8 TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING Honda 02:21.365
9 Team Bolliger Switzerland Kawasaki 02:22.267
11 Wójcik Racing Team 777 Honda 02:22.548
12 Honda No Limits Honda 02:22.949
13 National Motos Honda Honda 02:23.000
14 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS Kawasaki 02:23.222
15 Tecmas MRP BMW Racing Team BMW 02:23.412
16 TEAM 18 SAPEURS POMPIERS CMS MOTOSTORE Yamaha 02:23.449
17 TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE Suzuki 02:23.488
18 AVIOBIKE Yamaha 02:23.720
19 TEAM 33 LOUIT APRIL MOTO Kawasaki 02:23.898
20 TEAM SLIDER ENDURANCE Honda 02:24.347
21 Chromeburner-RAC 41-Honda Honda 02:24.369
22 PITLANE ENDURANCE – JP3 Yamaha 02:24.616
23 MOTOBOX KREMER RACING Yamaha 02:24.792
24 MACO RACING Team Yamaha 02:25.195
25 Wójcik Racing Team Honda 02:25.485
26 ADSS97 Kawasaki 02:25.656
27 MANA-AU Competition Honda 02:25.660
