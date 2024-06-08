TSR Honda France to start second for the 8 Hours of Spa Motos

The second round of the 2024 FIM Endurance World Championship takes place at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamp, where the format has changed from 24 to 8 hours of racing. The iconic 6.985-kilometre Belgian track hosts the event of 8 Hours of Spa Motos from 7 to 8 June 2024.

Under sunny and dry conditions, F.C.C. TSR Honda France secured the second fastest time aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP ahead of tomorrow’s 8-hour race.

For the 8 Hours of Spa Motos, only Josh Hook and Alan Techer will be on the saddle of the Honda #5 as Mike Di Meglio is out of action following an injury that occurred at Nogaro while competing in the French championship last weekend.

Despite this situation, Honda’s endurance specialists Hook and Techer are confident and determined to fight for a victory and podium finish racing the 8-hour race together.

Both riders had a good testing on Wednesday, completing enough laps to fine-tune the bike setting of the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

In the morning, the Honda #5 secured the second position in the free practice session with a time of 02:19.243.

During the first qualifying session, Australian rider Josh Hook set a time of 2:19.176, placing second in the blue group, just two-tenths off the leader. French rider Alan Techer also achieved the second fastest time in his session, clocking in at 2:19.482.

In the afternoon, for the second qualifying session, the team decided that only Techer would return to the track, given Hook’s excellent performance in the first qualifying session. The Frenchman recorded the best lap time of his group, 2:19:379, improving on his previous time.

These performances, combined with the excellent work of the entire team and the riders, enabled the F.C.C. TSR Honda France team to secure second place on the starting grid aboard the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP with a lap time of 02:19.278. This strong result also means that the team now has 4 additional points in the overall standings.

In the Superstock category, three Honda team secured spots in the top four.

Wójcik Racing Team 777 set the second-best lap time in their category, clocking in at 02:22.548. Following closely, Honda No Limits completed the top three with a timing of 02:22.949.

The current leaders of the FIM Endurance World Cup, National Motos Honda FMA, signed the fourth best lap time, 02:23.000.

The 8 Hours of Spa Motos will start at 1pm (CEST) on Saturday 8th June and finish at 9pm (CEST).