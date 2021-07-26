Japanese star rider raced Suzuki GSX-R1000R at Spanish ESBK Campeonato de España de Superbike Championship

Team Suzuki Press Office – July 25.

Japanese star rider Naomichi Uramoto raced his Suzuki GSX-R1000R to another strong performance at the fourth round of the Spanish ESBK Campeonato de España de Superbike Championship at the Circuito de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The Jeg Racing Team rider now enters the second half of the seven-round season in a strong sixth position with 84 points and with six races to follow.

This circuit, well known to MotoGP and F1 fans, boasts a total length of 4.657km with 14 turns and a long home straight, and with air temperature 30 degrees Celsius and a track temperature of 50 degrees Celsius, humidity was relatively low, which made it easier for riders.

Uramoto spent his practice sessions on Thursday and Friday setting up the Suzuki GSX-R1000R for qualifying and the races. Although Uramoto found some improvements, he did not find the perfect set-up, but managed to finish seventh fastest in both sessions on Friday.

Uramoto concentrated to bring out the maximum potential and spent most of qualifying setting up the bike and then went for a time attack near the end of the session. He managed to lap at 1’43.618 which gave him fifth grid position for Race 1.

Race 1 and Race 2 unfolded in a similar way for Uramoto. He managed to keep up the pace with the top group during the early stage of the race but was unable to pass the rider in front of him. Eventually, his pace fell-off slightly, and rather than being on the offensive and trying to make positions, he spent the race defending his position. He finished eighth in Race 1, and seventh in Race 2.

Round 5 of ESBK is scheduled to be held at Circuit de Navarra on August 26th – 29th.

Naomichi Uramoto:

“It was a difficult weekend for me. I tried to elaborate on what I had, but I had to defend myself rather than trying to catch the rider in front of me. I will try to bounce back from this and prepare for the last half of the season. I thank everyone for always supporting me.”

Results:

2021 ESBK Campeonato de España de Superbike:

Round 4 Barcelona-Catalunya

Qualifying: 5th-1.43.618

Race 1: 8th-1.44.529

Race 2: 7th-1.44.591

Standings: 6th- 84 points