Ultra-demanding 2024 Dakar Rally – Stage 6 Provisional

Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Luciano Benavides has safely arrived at the bivouac in Shubaytah, where he has reunited with the team following the 48-hour chrono stage. After claiming sixth overall in the ultra-demanding, 626-kilometre timed special, the FR 450 Rally rider now sits eighth in the provisional overall standings at the end of Dakar week one.

Not only was the two-day special a test of endurance and navigation skills, but smart fuel and tyre management was also required to ensure competitors made it safely to the bivouac last night ahead of today’s second leg. With only 112 kilometres of timed special to race today after completing over 500 kilometres yesterday, Benavides pushed hard throughout the physically demanding special in the dunes to complete the full stage as sixth-fastest.

Ahead of flying to Riyadh for a well-deserved rest day on Saturday, Luciano lies eighth overall in the standings. However, with six stages left to race, there is still all to play for, and the Argentinian is fully focused on delivering more strong results and moving further up the order when the second week of the rally begins on Sunday.

Luciano Benavides: “It was a crazy marathon stage. I felt really good on the bike and I pushed as much as I could. I’m ready for the rest day, especially as yesterday was really tough as we completed over 500 kilometres in the dunes. The plan now is to rest and reset, then push hard again next week when we start week two.”

2024 Dakar Rally – Stage 6 Provisional Classification

1. Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) 7:57:29

2. Toby Price (KTM) 8:01:42

3. Ricky Brabec (Honda) 8:02:31

4. Daniel Sanders (GASGAS) 8:04:24

5. Ross Branch (Hero) 8:07:09

6. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 8:08:08

2024 Dakar Rally – Provisional Overall Classification [After Stage 6]

1. Ricky Brabec (Honda) 27:11:21

2. Ross Branch (Hero) 27:12:12

3. Adrien Van Beveren (Honda) 27:20:42

4. Jose Ignacio Cornejo (Honda) 27:25:35

5. Toby Price (KTM) 27:38:21

…

8. Luciano Benavides (Husqvarna) 27:58:47