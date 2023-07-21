Unfortunate injury means Roan van de Moosdijk Husqvarna missing Grand Prix of Flanders

July 21, 2023

ROAN VAN DE MOOSDIJK UNDERGOES COLLARBONE SURGERY
NESTAAN HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING STAR TO MISS ROUNDS IN BELGIUM AND FINLAND.

Roan van de Moosdijk of the Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing team has just had successful surgery on the collarbone that he broke at this past weekend’s stop of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship in the Czech Republic. Moosdijk fell in the second moto and sustained the unfortunate injury.

Moosdijk, who was completing his second term on the FC 250, was enjoying a consistent year in the MX2 class. ’39’ has amassed two Grand Prix podiums thus far and won his first moto in Husqvarna colours at the Grand Prix of Switzerland. Although he currently occupies sixth in the championship standings, he will inevitably fall down the order as he recovers.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing will be represented by Kay de Wolf and Lucas Coenen at this weekend’s Grand Prix of Flanders. A timeline on Roan van de Moosdijk’s recovery will be shared in due course.

Rasmus Jorgensen (Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager): “It is disappointing that Roan had that unfortunate crash in the second moto in the Czech Republic, but I’m happy that his surgery went well. We cannot wait to see ’39’ back on track with his two teammates!”

