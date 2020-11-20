Total Motorcycle’s takin’ it back to the old school with this week’s Inspiration Friday: DUB West Coast vs East Coast Customs! The Auto Firm vs DUB, Miami vs Los Angeles, East vs West, squaring off head-to-head custom Polaris Slingshot build-off. Party people like David Beckham, Tyga, Snoop Dogg, Tony Hawk, Teyana Taylor, Travis Barker mixed with Dukes of Hazard, The A-Team, Starsky & Hutch, Speed Racer, Knight Rider, Batman and Back to the Future, it’s all custom man. Can you dig it?

SLINGSHOT’S BEST OF THE BUILDERS: EAST VS WEST

We challenged two of the best builders in the country. Partnered them with two celebrities. And asked them to customize, personalize, and build the sickest 2020 Slingshot SL in the United States. Welcome to Slingshot Best of the Builders: East vs. West.

The builders will compete to see who can design and create a 2020 SL that truly signifies their celebrity partner. We want them to put their mark on that indescribable feeling the Slingshot brings, the Slingshot Effect. Representing the East Coast is The Auto Firm, featuring Alex Vega. Alex and crew have partnered with Pop Superstar, Teyana Taylor. From the West Coast, is DUB – DUB is designing its Slingshot for Travis Barker.

Polaris Slingshot itself is a statement, though it also serves as the ultimate form of self-expression with limitless customization opportunities. Few vehicles offer such an approachable and unique canvas for personalization through customization.

With the all-new 2020 Slingshot as the playing field, Polaris Slingshot today announced a bi-coastal build-off between two renowned automotive customizers: The Auto Firm and DUB. Based in Miami, The Auto Firm featuring Alex Vega has partnered with Pop Superstar, Singer-Songwriter Teyana Taylor. From Los Angeles, DUB will be personalizing its Slingshot for Songwriter, Record Producer and Legendary Drummer Travis Barker.

Squaring off head-to-head, each build team will design and modify a stock 2020 Slingshot SL. With inspiration and direction from their celebrity partner, each build team will create a one-of-a-kind custom ride that truly embodies the celebrity’s personality. The goal is to allow Teyana Taylor and Travis Barker to make their mark as a Slingshot owner by adding custom features amplified by their self-expression. Showcased on Slingshot’s social channels, fans will join the builders and receive exclusive behind-the-scenes updates throughout the customization process.

THE DESIGN | DUB & TRAVIS BARKER

DUB Publishing is a leading, authoritative voice in the urban automotive lifestyle scene. Its eponymous magazine was the first in the industry dedicated to covering celebrity-driven vehicles and giving a first-hand look at the expansion of a multi-billion dollar industry that revolves around the vast world of car customization. They are widely recognized as pioneers in the celebrity car culture space as well as what is known as the DUB market.

As the founders of the influential urban automotive lifestyle publication, DUB Magazine (January 2000), as well as the highly-rated television show, The DUB Magazine Project, which featured custom work on celebrity automobiles performed in the DUB Garage, the brand has had the opportunity to custom design and build hundreds of vehicles for top celebrities, including David Beckham, Tyga, Snoop Dogg, Tony Hawk and many others. They are also the creators of the DUB Show Tour, which combines performances by today’s top artists with one of the most exciting car shows in the world. With over four million active fans, the brand is also well known as a social media powerhouse.

The Auto Firm x Teyana Taylor Modification List

Custom paint job

Air Ride suspension

Wheel/Tire Package

Custom leather interior seats

Polaris Slingshot® sound system with custom speaker pods

Custom led color changing lighting · Slingshade®

Polaris Slingshot® fog lights

Polaris Slingshot® wide rear fender flare

DUB, founded in January 2000, is a North American magazine covering urban custom car culture and also features celebrities and their vehicles.

The magazine also launched the DUB Magazine Custom Auto Show & Concert, a nationwide car show and concert tour that spans 16 United States cities. DUB now has many licensed goods that include Jada Toys’ DUB City die-cast and radio controlled vehicles, DUB Edition car accessories, and Rockstar Games’ Midnight Club 3: DUB Edition video game.

THE DESIGN | THE AUTO FIRM & TEYANA TAYLOR

Alex Vega owner of The Auto Firm

For creative designer, Alex Vega, customizing cars is his way of inspiring others to dream big. Alex, the owner of The Auto Firm, is known to be “the main designer for the entertainment industry.” Since 2004, his clients include elite athletes and world-renowned celebrities who go to him for all their automotive needs. He has an extensive history in building and modifying Slingshots. Through trials and tribulations, Alex has maintained long-standing clients, while continuing growth and expansion. Today, The Auto Firm is one of the largest custom shops in the automotive industry and caters to anyone looking to personalize their ride.

ALEX VEGA BIO – OWNER OF THE AUTO FIRM AND CREATOR OF AVORZA

Alex Vega was born in Miami, FL on August 19, 1974. Alex’s passion for cars began when he was a young child. He grew up watching classic TV shows and movies, such as Dukes of Hazard, The A-Team, Starsky & Hutch, Speed Racer, Knight Rider, Batman and Back to the Future. The cars in all these fan favorite movies had one thing in common… they inspired Alex to one day build a bad ass car that would inspire others to dream big, and chase their dreams. While growing up, he would share stories of building a car that would be be showcased in a star-studded movie and everyone would know that he – ALEX VEGA, had created it.

In 1992, Alex graduated from South Miami High School. As with most kids, to try and please his parents he went straight to college after high school. That short experiment only lasted 24 hours. He immediately walked out of class after a professor embarrassed him in front of other classmates for misspelling a word. That life learning moment ended his short college tenure. He then went in pursuit of his heart’s dream, which was to build the baddest cars in the world.

Shortly thereafter, Alex Vega started working in a Miami Firestone service center as a Salesman. From there he worked at many other car service companies building his craftsmanship in the automobile industry. In the year 2000, he started working for a company that provided bodywork, wheels, tires and audio system installation for high-end customers. The company’s management recognized his hard work and professionalism on a daily basis. He was quickly promoted to general manager and for those two years he was living his dream of customizing cars.

WHEN A BUSINESS DEFYING MOMENT SPARKS YOUR LEGACY

In 2002 is when people in the industry started recognizing his star potential. A client of Alex made him an offer of a lifetime, to open up his own shop. The offer was for Alex to operate the shop for two years and then the agreement indicated that he would become an official partner after building the business into a positive returns investment. Alex held his part of the bargain and built a profitable company from the ground up. Once the two years passed, Alex asked him about becoming a partner. He looked Alex straight in the eye and said he had everything that he needed to run this company without him. Alex just smiled in disbelief and wished him the best of luck, and never looked back.

BEHIND EVERY GREAT MAN THERE IS A GREAT WOMEN

When Alex arrived at home, he shared the unfortunate business mishaps that occurred with his wife. She didn’t even hesitate in encouraging him to sell their home to open Alex’s first solo business venture.

In 2004, thanks to his wife, he was able to open his own auto customization company. That life changing business moment led to him building his auto business empire in six years.

In 2010, a local body shop made him an offer to move his business next to his location to join forces and take their businesses to the next level. At the time, Alex didn’t have his own body shop and thought this would be a great idea. Even though Alex was burned in the past, he took a business gamble to partner with someone who had a fully operational body shop. After pouring his hard work and dedication into the new venture for six months, he quickly realized that all his partner wanted was to take away everything he had built and worked so hard to establish during those years of business.

NEVER LOOK BACK AND ALWAYS FORWARD TO THE BRIGHT FUTURE

Alex walked out and left all his equipment and inventory behind. At the end of the day, all his partner wanted was his high-profile clientele and Alex’s business operations.

Alex wouldn’t be broken with his bad partner misfortunes again. He knew that no matter what, no one could take away the auto industry name he built throughout the years and reputation known by many.

He recalls this day as if it was yesterday. Alex went home to his wife that day and shared the unfortunate business happenings that occurred once again. She looked at him and said, “We have done it before, and we will build it again. We will start with zero but this time around, I’m coming with you.”

And that’s how The Auto Firm legacy started. At this point in his business career, he didn’t trust anyone outside of his direct family circle. Alex brought in his father, niece and his son Jr. along with his wife. After his son finished high school he was brought into the business by Alex to learn the auto customization ropes. His younger son Adriel is now also getting involved in the family business. Alex is looking forward to his boys building the family business for years to come.

Alex is now living his childhood dream with his family by his side to protect him and make sure nothing will get in the way of building the family empire known as The Auto Firm. Today, The Auto Firm is one of the largest custom shops in the automotive industry and caters to anyone looking to personalize their ride. Alex is known to be the main designer for the entertainment industry, including elite athletes and world-renowned celebrities who go to him for all their automotive needs.

Alex’s life story is a perfect example that no matter how many times you are brought down… if you are honest, have faith and work hard, you can achieve anything your heart desires.