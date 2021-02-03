Valentines Day Special at Cardo with 22% off Duo Motorcycle Bluetooth Communication Sets

https://www.cardosystems.com/wp-content/themes/cardo/assets/img/val-2021/valentines-main-web-banner_2000x900.webp

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner and what better way to spoil you riding sweetheart with the gift of Cardo, the global market leader in wireless communication. With Cardo Systems you and your riding partner will never need to pull to the side of the rode to determine your route, never will you and your passenger have to yell to communicate on the bike.

As you begin to think about potential Valentine’s Day stories or gift guides, Cardo is excited to announce both FREECOM+ and PACKTALK DUO’s will be offered at a discounted rate during the month of February on www.cardosystems.com.

PACKTALK Bold and PACKTALK Slim devices are equipped with Cardo’s proven and reliable Dynamic Mesh Communication connectivity featuring simple and quick ‘set-and-forget’ pairing – so it doesn’t matter if connected riders move in and out of range, they’ll automatically reconnect without needing to press any buttons. They come with JBL speakers as standard so riders can experience the ‘Ultimate Sound Experience’ and Natural Voice Operation, meaning there’s no need for riders to take their hands off the bars.

The FREECOM+ range includes the 4+, 2+ and 1+ offers riders and pillions differing levels of features depending on their requirements. The FREECOM4+ comes with JBL speakers as standard, Natural Voice Operation and can connect up to four riders on the Bluetooth network. The FREECOM2+ is better suited for one-two riders and the FREECOM1+ for single riders or those looking for rider to pillion communication.