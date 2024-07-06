VALENTINO ROSSI ON TRACK AS THE YAMAHA RACING EXPERIENCE REACHES NEW HEIGHTS IN 2024

Held at the iconic Circuito de Jerez Angel Nieto, Spain, the 2024 YRE proved to be a purely unforgettable experience for over 100 R1M, R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary owners and select customers of our GYTR PRO Shops with high-specification R1s, who were able to share the track with ‘The Doctor’ and other Yamaha Racing stars.

Yamaha’s brace of WorldSBK riders were also present, including six-time World Champion Jonathan Rea and Pata Prometeon Yamaha team-mate Andrea Locatelli, plus Dominique Aegerter, Bradley Ray and Philipp Oettl, and reigning Endurance World Champions Niccolò Canepa, Marvin Fritz and Karel Hanika and Robin Mulhauser.

The Yamaha owners, who travelled to Jerez from across Europe, enjoyed a comprehensive track programme, taking to the circuit to enjoy their CP4-powered machine in the blistering Andalusian sunshine.

The event saw several historical moments, including the first R1 GYTR PRO 25th Anniversary customers taking their new, WorldSBK-inspired machines on track for the very first time. The very same Yamaha Motor Europe Motorsport Research & Development engineers who designed and built the bike were also on hand for technical advice and support.