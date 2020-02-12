After the brilliant 2019 season, Vertex Pistons inaugurated 2020 by winning all four titles of the Internazionali d’Italia with three of its riders: Tim Gajser won the MX1 class and the Supercampione, Maxime Renaux the MX2 and Pietro Razzini conquered the 125.

«I am very happy to start the season in this way – commented the HRC factory rider, Tim Gajser, who annihilated his opponents in all the three races of the 450 class and imposed himself in the combined races with two wins and a second place -. I always participated in the Internationali before the GPs, but I never felt so good since the beginning like this year. I am in good physical condition and I also have an excellent feeling with my new bike, so I am extremely happy and I can’t wait to start the new MXGP season at Matterley Basin».

The winner of the first step of the podium for the 250 class was Maxime Renaux who, although in Mantua he wasn’t able to repeat the previous victory, with his fourth place still won the MX2 class: «As my team is Italian, it was a real pleasure and a great satisfaction for me to have given this title to all the team members right in front of their home crowd. My hope now is to get also another title this year» said the French rider.

Finally, the red plate of the 125 class went to Pietro Razzini, another rider powered by Vertex Pistons, who sees in this title a rematch on last years in which he had injuries and a hope for the new season: «The goal is to win the Italian championship and do the best possible in the European one».