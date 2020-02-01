WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – FEBRUARY 1st

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 1.



The opening weekend of February sees JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki rider Alex Martin in action at round five of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM Supercross World Championship at Ring Central Coliseum in Oakland, USA.

Martin, who currently holds fifth in the 250 West standings following strong performances aboard his Suzuki RM-Z250 so far, will be the lone rider for the team with both 450cc team mates Fredrik Noren and Joey Savatgy still sidelined with injury.

