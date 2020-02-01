WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – FEBRUARY 1st

February 1, 2020 Michael Le Pard Events, News Comments Off on WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – FEBRUARY 1st

ASX-4-Alex Martin-3

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 1.

The opening weekend of February sees JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki rider Alex Martin in action at round five of the 2020 Monster Energy AMA/ FIM Supercross World Championship at Ring Central Coliseum in Oakland, USA.

Martin, who currently holds fifth in the 250 West standings following strong performances aboard his Suzuki RM-Z250 so far, will be the lone rider for the team with both 450cc team mates Fredrik Noren and Joey Savatgy still sidelined with injury.

February 1: Round 5. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Championship. Ring Central Coliseum. Oakland. USA.

About Michael Le Pard 3787 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles