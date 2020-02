Kawasaki Good Times Demo Tour Schedule USA 2020

KAWASAKI GOOD TIMES™ DEMO TOUR …LET’S RIDE!

The Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour is back on the road in 2020, bringing our exciting lineup of motorcycles to a dealership near you. Experience your favorite Kawasaki motorcycles firsthand and join in on the Good Times™ with entertainment, giveaways and more.

Check your schedule, mark your calendar, and “Let the good times roll®” with the Kawasaki Good Times™ Demo Tour.

NOTE: Valid driver’s license with motorcycle endorsement and proper riding gear is required. Must wear closed toe shoes (not provided) and proper riding gear: helmet, jacket, gloves, (available on-site) and long pants (not provided). Must pass Breathalyzer and sign waiver.

Kawi Kash: Register for the demo on-site or drop by the Kawasaki display and receive a Kawi Kash* certificate worth up to $500 off your next Kawasaki vehicle purchase.