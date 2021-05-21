WEEKEND MOTORCYCLE RACING ACTION – MAY 23RD

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 20.

The fourth weekend of Suzuki race action in May sees Round 2 of MotoAmerica and the M4 ECSTAR Suzuki team back in action in Superbike and Supersport action at Virginia International Raceway in America.

The opening round of the series at Road Atlanta at the beginning of the month produced a sensational double win for Sean Dylan Kelly aboard his GSX-R600 and a second and fifth place for Bobby Fong in the Superbike class aboard his GSX-RR1000, with Superbike team-mate Cameron Petersen finishing a strong 4-4 position.

‘SDK’ leads the Supersport class while Fong and Petersen are currently third and fourth in the premier SBK class aboard their Team Hammer machinery.

May 22-23: Round 2. MotoAmerica. AMA Superbikes. Virginia International Raceway. Danville. Virginia, USA.