WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – APRIL 23-24TH

Team Suzuki Press Office – April 22.

The fourth weekend of April sees Team Suzuki Ecstar riders Joan Mir and Alex Rins on track in Portugal for the fifth round of MotoGP™.

Both riders have been on track today, under unpredictable and difficult weather conditions aboard their GSX-RR machinery at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve circuit and looking for better conditions tomorrow (Saturday) for the final practice and qualifying sessions.

In America, the second round of the MotoAmerica AMA Superbike Championship takes place at Michelin Raceway, Road Atlanta in Georgia with Richie Escalante and Jake Lewis aboard their Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR GSX-R1000R Superbikes.

Round 15 of 17 of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross is at the MA Gillette Stadium in Atlanta, Massachusetts with the Twisted Tea Suzuki Presented by Progressive Insurance’s RM-Z450 and BarX/ Chaparral Suzuki RM-Z250 riders in action.

April 24: Round 5. MotoGP™. Autodromo Internacional do Algarve. Portugal.

April 23: Round 15. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM Supercross Championship. MA Gillette Stadium. Atlanta. Massachusetts. USA.

April 23-24: Round 2. MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes. Michelin Raceway. Road Atlanta. Georgia. USA.