Pandemic Landfall & MotoGP World Championship Phillip Island

Team Suzuki Press Office – October 12

After the long break inflicted by the pandemic, the MotoGP World Championship has finally made landfall on Phillip Island. The Australian circuit is a favourite, not only for Alex Rins and Joan Mir, but also for the throngs of fans who brave the spring elements to witness the thrills and spills of the classic layout.

Mir, pending a final fitness test, will make his return to action in Australia after a long injury lay off, and the Mallorcan simply can’t wait to jump back on his GSX-RR. He has only ridden at Phillip Island once in the top class; his debut season in 2019, where he achieved a great fifth place. But it’s a track he enjoys and has won at in the smaller classes.

It’s a similar story for Rins, who also took victory here in Moto3 and Moto2, but has a best place finish of fifth in MotoGP. The track has long been a firm favourite for Rins, so he’ll be raring to go.

Phillip Island lies just 87 miles (140km) south of the vibrant city of Melbourne, yet it has a chilled out vibe with plenty of wildlife, scenery, and surfing to go at when the racing’s not on. An absolute classic on the calendar, its return will be welcomed by fans worldwide.

Alex Rins:

“I think everyone already knows that Phillip Island is one of my favourite destinations and favourite circuits! There’s something special, and a little bit magical, about this place. It’s been a while since we’ve visited, and that just makes me more excited to be here. It’s not an easy place to ride, but it is a fun place! I’m hoping for a great weekend.”

Joan Mir:

“I’m so glad to finally be back with the team; it feels like a long time that I’ve been out now with my ankle injury and I really didn’t want to miss any more races. All the checks seem to be showing that the ankle is healing well, so hopefully I won’t suffer too much this weekend. Phillip Island brings me a lot of happiness and I’m eager to try it with the GSX-RR again.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“This is a fantastic track, and I’m feeling very glad to have both our riders here. It’s a quite a tough circuit from a technical point of view, and the weather can also be very unpredictable, but it does usually make for great racing and we’re ready for the challenge! We hope to see lots of fans out enjoying the return to action.”