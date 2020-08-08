WEEKEND RACING ACTION SCHEDULE – AUGUST 8-9th

The second weekend in August will be the biggest and busiest since racing was locked-down due to the crisis.

Team Suzuki MotoGP is in action at the Brno Circuit in the Czech Republic for the third MotoGP class race, M4 ECSTAR Suzuki is at the Pittsburgh International Race Complex in Pennsylvania for Round 4 of MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes; and the British Superbike Championship finally kicks-off in the UK with the first of a revised six-round series that will now include three Superbike races at each.

August 9: Round 3. MotoGP™ World Championship. Brno Circuit. Czech Republic. Team Suzuki Ecstar riders Alex Rins and Joan Mir have been on track today for the opening two free practice sessions aboard their GSX-RR machinery. Tomorrow (Saturday) sees the all-important Qualifying sessions ahead of Sundays race.

August 8-9: Round 4. MotoAmerica AMA Superbikes. Both Bobby Fong and Sean Dylan Kelly have scored victories in the Superbike and Supersport classes, respectively. And former Champion Toni Elias is fighting back up the SBK rankings after an unlucky start. Exciting racing is guaranteed this weekend!

August 8-9: Round 1. British Superbike Championship. Donington Park. UK. Buildbase Suzuki’s Keith Farmer and Kyle Ryde make their BSB debuts on the GSX-R1000 following only limited track-time on the machinery. The team will also field Leon Jeacock and Tim Neave in the National Superstock 1000 class; a class Buildbase Suzuki won last season.

