WorldSBK & WorldSSP development tyres shone throughout the Estoril weekend

Pirelli SCQ and development SCX solutions for Bulega and Razgatlioğlu’s victories

The Ducati rider with standard SCQ and the BMW rider with SCX development solution take one win each on Sunday in Estoril. Victory for Manzi in WorldSSP.

Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team), with Pirelli SC1 front and SCX D0820 specification rear, repeated his performance from yesterday, winning the afternoon race today after being a protagonist in the Superpole Race along with Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati). In fact, in the short race, the two battled it out down to the final yard, also highlighting a comparison between the rear tyre choices. The Ducati rider triumphed with the standard SCQ, whereas the BMW rider, who missed victory by just 3 thousandths of a second, was equipped with the SCX development solution in D0820 specification.

The WorldSSP Race 2 win went to Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) who achieved the victory with a two and a half second gap using standard SC1 front and SCX rear tyres.

GIORGIO BARBIER INGLESE

SCX development tyre shone throughout the weekend

“The SCX development solution was the true protagonist of the Estoril weekend. After already being chosen by most of the riders for Race 1, it then became the unanimous choice for Race 2. Its performance was so convincing, that Razgatlioğlu decided to use it in the Superpole Race as well, just missing another victory there. The D0820 is a competitive solution over the long distance and the SCQ has an advantage on the flying lap, but in conditions like this morning, with 27°C asphalt temperature, both were valid solutions even over the short distance, so much that Bulega got the better of Razgatlioğlu with the SCQ only at the very last yard. Over these three days, we have experienced several variations in weather and track conditions and we cannot help but be satisfied with the results we’ve achieved. We have a range that can handle any situation and the integrations made with the development specifications provided an even more complete offer. The riders have all the options they need to be in the mix for the grand finale in Jerez next week. Congratulations to Petrucci and Team Barni for winning the Independent Riders World Championship title.”

TYRES IN ACTION

WorldSBK

· The Superpole Race ended in a photo finish with Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati) taking the win on SC1 front and SCQ rear tyres – the same combination chosen by most of the riders on the grid. Finishing second was Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) who preferred the SCX development solution in D0820 specification at the rear. Making the same choice were Jonathan Rea (Pata Prometeon Yamaha), Alex Lowes (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK), and Iker Lecuona (Team HRC – Honda).

· The 3 thousandths of a second that determined victory for Nicolò Bulega (Aruba it Racing – Ducati) ahead of Toprak Razgatlioğlu (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) in the Superpole Race are the smallest gap ever recorded in WorldSBK between the first and second place finisher. On the eighth lap of the Superpole Race, race winner Bulega set the new race lap record with a time of 1’36,178, almost three hundredths faster than the previous record set by Jonathan Rea in 2022.

· Race 2 started with sunshine and 40°C asphalt temperatures, conditions in which all the riders used the SC1 front and development SCX in D0820 specification rear combination.

⁠WorldSSP

· With 38°C temperatures, at the start of Race 2, all the riders chose the SC1 front – SCX rear combination with the sole exception of Goncalo Ribeiro (FIFTY Motorsport) who opted for the SC0 at the rear. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) won ahead of Adrian Huertas (Aruba it Racing WorldSSP Team – Ducati) and Valentin Debise (Evan Bros WorldSSP Yamaha Team).

· Race winner Manzi also did the fastest lap of the race. On the ninth lap, he stopped the clock at 1’40,063 for a time which was just one tenth of a second slower than the previous record set by Isaac Viñales in 2020.