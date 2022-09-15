Yamaha celebrated success in all three world championship classes

Valentim Crowned R3 bLU cRU European Cup Champion in Tense Title Showdown In a thrilling final round, Valentim sealed the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup title after Race 1, with fellow Brazilian Kevin Fontainha edging ahead of Italy’s Devis Bergamini in the fight for second in the standings. Gustavo Manso ended the campaign with his first double victory, while Indonesia’s Wahyu Nugroho claimed a second podium of the season and Gregory Carbonnel twice stood on the box at his home event. “First of all, I would like to wish Andrea Pizzoli a speedy recovery after his crash on Friday during practice. It has been another great season for our youngest riders, and congratulations to our champion, Enzo, as well as Kevin and Devis. Clearly, they have shown their talents and have confirmed their potential throughout the season. Good luck to Enzo, who will be promoted to WorldSSP300 next year, and all the riders for their future careers. This year in the Cup, we’ve seen a very high level of performance, so it will be interesting to see how Enzo will get on in the world championship. A special mention goes to Gustavo for winning both races, confirming the fantastic job done by the Brazilian distributors in supporting the young talents. Thank you also to our Organizer, Gianluca Montiron, and all the R3 bLU cRU European Cup staff for putting on an incredible season.”