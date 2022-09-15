|Yamaha celebrated success in all three world championship classes last weekend in Magny-Cours for the French FIM Superbike World Championship round, while the 2022 Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup title was decided in a dramatic finale.
Toprak Razgatlioglu bounced back from Saturday’s disappointment to double up on Sunday, with Yamaha riders locking out the podium places in both the FIM Supersport World Championship and FIM Supersport 300 World Championship classes on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Brazil’s Enzo Valentim was crowned European Champion in the second R3 bLU cRU European Cup season, earning a Yamaha-supported ride in the 2023 WorldSSP300 championship.
Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Road Racing Manager, shared his thoughts on the French round: “After a long break it was nice to be back in action in Magny-Cours and I was pleased to see so many fans enjoying the races. The weekend started with a few difficulties, due to the weather conditions on Friday, but our Yamaha teams and riders were ready and we could see a step-by-step improvement throughout the weekend from across all of the classes.”
|Razgatlioglu Stars on Sunday
Razgatlioglu turned bad luck on Saturday into a perfect Sunday at the Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, winning both the Superpole Race and Race 2. The Turkish Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK rider also wowed the French fans with a brilliant comeback into the points on Saturday.
“We are pleased to see Toprak confirming his fantastic abilities, winning his seventh race out of the last nine. We started with some issues on Saturday with the braking, but despite this Toprak still manage to come back to the points, and showed race-winning pace. The team did a fantastic job from Saturday to Sunday, and as a result it has been amazing with another double win to close the gap to the leader in the championship.”
|Teammate Andrea Locatelli made encouraging steps forward across the weekend, taking a pair of seventh-place finishes, and the Italian closed the gap to the race-winner in Sunday’s feature event.
GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff enjoyed his best finish of 2022, with fifth in Race 1, while Kohta Nozane showed strong pace in the early stages, but struggled with tyre wear late on.
“It was a bit of a difficult weekend for Andrea, but he constantly improved his performance compared to Race 1. The result was compromised on Sunday by the starting position, but he improved the feeling with the bike and we look forward to the next races.
“We have seen already a clear improvement from Garrett since Most, and in Magny-Cours he confirmed this. He enjoyed his best result of the season in Race 1 and this is promising for the rest of the 2022 campaign. Kohta showed some great speed in the beginning of the races, but was unable to keep the pace up during the final few laps. It’s an area that he has identified as one to improve.”
|Aegerter Fires Back After Baldassarri’s Race 1 Victory
The WorldSSP title battle raged on in Nevers, with championship protagonists Evan Bros Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Lorenzo Baldassarri and Ten Kate Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Dominique Aegerter taking a win apiece.
Glenn van Straalen and Aegerter’s second and third-place finishes completed Yamaha’s 1-2-3 in Race 1, while GMT94 Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Jules Cluzel stood on the podium in his last-ever home race, following his announcement that he will retire at the end of the season.
“It was great to see the all-Yamaha podiums in both the WorldSSP and WorldSSP300 classes on Saturday, so congratulations to all of them. In Race 1 Lorenzo has scored his third win in a row, which means a lot. He was ready for the fight with Glenn and Dominique in the last few laps, but the red flag ended the race early. It was still great to see Glenn take another podium; a fantastic ride, so congratulations to him and the team.
“In Race 2, we saw one of the best races in WorldSSP, we could not stop watching. What Dominique has done to win that was very impressive. Unfortunately, Lorenzo crashed on the last lap, but anyway he has good momentum and I’m sure we’re in for a great battle during the next five rounds. It was also nice to see Jules back on the podium. After the announcement of his retirement, this was an important result for him in his home country, and we were glad that GMT94 Yamaha were able to enjoy a strong weekend overall.”
|All Blue Podium on Saturday in WorldSSP300 Class
Italian rookie Matteo Vannucci rode an incredible fightback from 29th to victory in Race 1, leading an all-Yamaha podium from Yamaha MS Racing’s Marc Garcia and bLU cRU graduate Alvaro Diaz.
On Sunday, Diaz scored his ninth podium of the season, seeing him take a 40-point lead at the top of the standings into the final two rounds.
“I’m really happy to see that our riders on the R3 were competitive on this track, proved by the triple podium on Saturday, then confirmed by Alvaro’s second place in Race 2. He now has quite a large lead at the top, but there’s still a lot of points left on the table. I’m sure he will continue to fight at the front until the end of the season. A big congratulations to Matteo for winning his second race of his first season. It’s great to see his development and he looks like a very promising rider for the future. I’d also like to mention Humberto Maier’s strong performance with two top 10 finishes. It’s really nice to watch the R3 bLU cRU European Cup graduates put in strong performances in the WorldSSP300 class.”
|Valentim Crowned R3 bLU cRU European Cup Champion in Tense Title Showdown
In a thrilling final round, Valentim sealed the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU European Cup title after Race 1, with fellow Brazilian Kevin Fontainha edging ahead of Italy’s Devis Bergamini in the fight for second in the standings.
Gustavo Manso ended the campaign with his first double victory, while Indonesia’s Wahyu Nugroho claimed a second podium of the season and Gregory Carbonnel twice stood on the box at his home event.
“First of all, I would like to wish Andrea Pizzoli a speedy recovery after his crash on Friday during practice. It has been another great season for our youngest riders, and congratulations to our champion, Enzo, as well as Kevin and Devis. Clearly, they have shown their talents and have confirmed their potential throughout the season. Good luck to Enzo, who will be promoted to WorldSSP300 next year, and all the riders for their future careers. This year in the Cup, we’ve seen a very high level of performance, so it will be interesting to see how Enzo will get on in the world championship. A special mention goes to Gustavo for winning both races, confirming the fantastic job done by the Brazilian distributors in supporting the young talents. Thank you also to our Organizer, Gianluca Montiron, and all the R3 bLU cRU European Cup staff for putting on an incredible season.”