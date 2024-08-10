Tick that Bucket List! BMW Motorrad Tour

Tick that Bucket List!

A Bucket List: “A number of experiences and achievements that a person hopes to accomplish during their lifetime…”

What’s on yours…?

Read on, we have some absolute corkers to help you complete that list, even by the end of 2024!

Why wouldn’t you want to Ride to the Roof of the World: Mount Everest and Beyond.

Twenty-one days of exciting travel starting in Thailand, moving through Laos into Western China and then across Tibet. Carefree riding on some of the best roads you will have ever ridden, with snow-capped peaks as your back drop and the thrill of the adventure calling your name.

Ride towards the ultimate in bucket list ticking…Mount Everest! Experience the rare and awe-inspiring opportunity to witness sunset and sunrise at the foot of Mount Everest Base Camp, a privilege reserved for the adventurous few who seek the ultimate connection with nature and the world’s tallest peak.

The fun doesn’t end at Mount Everest, as the tour title does state “and Beyond”, completing a bucket ticking journey of epic proportions. Travelling to Lhasa, you will experience some of the highest lakes in the world where you will be captivated by the tranquility and serenity of these remote lakes and discover an unspoiled paradise.

You’ll be taking in the most incredible scenery, fantastic and thrilling roads, the happiest people in the world, with a lively and vibrant culture to boot…Prepare to be wowed!

Namibia could really tick your box…?

African Odyssey:South Africa and Namibia

Namibia remains one of the most beautiful countries in the world, full of infinite culture and diversity. As you start your journey towards the North of Namibia you will be charmed by the land of endless adventures that lie ahead of you.

Namibia is home to 55 named mountains and the largest canyon in Africa (Second largest in the world). Imagine taking in the breathtaking views at Fish River Canyon? Checking in at the Sossusvlei, possibly Namibia’s most spectacular and best known attraction. Characterised by a large white, salt and clay pan, it is surrounded by wonderous red dunes.

Endless horizons stretch in front of you on this sixteen day tour. You will visit National Parks where wildlife such as elephants, rhinos, impalas, lions and giraffes roam free through their own habitat. How amazing will your camera roll look as you take in these beautiful creatures for prosperity.

You choose; We have plenty of other tours running before the end of the year that could tick a box, check the website now.

Near or far, we are at your side always creating memories not dreams…

Happy box ticking!

New Tour For 2024!

Ride To The Roof of The World: Mount Everest and Beyond

21 Days: 29th September 2024

Tour Leader: Chris Hone

