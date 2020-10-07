Yamaha’s MXGP & MX2 Riders Motivated for More Podium Celebrations in Madrid

With seven rounds remaining on the MXGP calendar and little time to rest, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are looking forward to racing at an all-new and unknown venue for the 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship this weekend. The event will take place at the Intu shopping complex Xanadú-Arroyomolinos in Madrid, Spain, on a man-made and unridden circuit.

The inaugural event will be the fourth of ten back-to-back races scheduled to take place within four weeks. There are still 14 races remaining and 350 points up for grabs.

Since the season restarted in August, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Jeremy Seewer has scored the most points inside the premier class. After achieving a career milestone, his first-ever MXGP round victory at the MXGP of Lombardia in Mantova, Italy, Seewer has moved up into third position in the Championship Standings and trails the series leader by 30-points.

Extremely excited to ride at an all-new venue, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Gautier Paulin is looking forward to adding more points to his seventh position in the Championship Standings. The tall Frenchman proved that he has the speed to run upfront when he gets a good start by finishing second in the final race at the MXGP of Città di Mantova a week ago. That particular result highlighted the missing piece to the 21’s puzzle. This weekend, Paulin will be working on getting his YZ450FM promptly out of the gate in both races to challenge a place on the podium.

There is a chance that the Factory MXGP team will be back to full strength with the return of Arnaud Tonus at the MXGP of Spain. After missing two Grands Prix as an added precaution to a minor concussion, Tonus will consult his doctor later this week to determine if he is fit enough to line-up.

After taking his fourth Grand Prix win of the 2020 season three-days ago, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s Jago Geerts has been concentrating on his rest and recovery as he looks to keep that same winning momentum in Madrid. The young Belgian had a costly two rounds prior and now trails the leader by 46-points.

Feeling motivated after an impressive final outing at the MXGP of Europe three-days ago, Ben Watson is keen to get back on his Monster Energy Yamaha Factory YZ250FM this week in preparation for another exciting Grand Prix. The British riders’ place in the championship, seventh, does not reflect his speed or ability. Still, he is not worried about the overall and remains focused on achieving more podium results.

While the MXGP and MX2 riders will take to the brand-new circuit on Sunday 11th October, the first wheels turned will be that of the EMX riders with the eighth and sixth rounds of the EMX125 Championships taking place on Saturday 10th.

Eager to race in Spain, Hutten Metaal Yamaha Official EMX250’s Thibault Benistant leads the EMX250 Championship by 28-points with three rounds remaining. From this point forward, consistency and mental strength will be necessary to the GYTR kitted YZ250F mounted Frenchman as he looks to add an EMX250 crown to the EMX125 gold plate he won in 2018.

Jeremy Seewer

3rd MXGP Championship Standings, 369-points

“I’m feeling good going into Spain, I’m feeling 100% recovered physically, it’s just the mental recovery that is a little bit difficult with so many back-to-back races it’s hard to stay sharp inside your head. This week I went home to Switzerland and just tried to relax my mind and focus on other things and recovering. I’ve just been doing some cycling and hanging out with friends, recovering as best I can to be ready for Spain.”

Gautier Paulin

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 285-points

“I expect to award myself and the team with two good motos. This is definitely what I want. I need to focus on improving my starts and then it should be possible. I look forward to going out to Spain. I can’t wait to see a new track. It’s not often in the series that we see new tracks so I honestly can’t wait. The weather will be good out there, I think the track will be hard-pack, and I expect that the track will be an awesome one, and one that I really enjoy riding.”

Jago Geerts

2nd MX2 Championship Standings, 432-points

“It was a difficult week in Mantova for me, but it ended on a really good note with the GP win on Sunday. I’m feeling good, my shoulder is okay and after a relatively easy week I will be ready for Spain for sure. There is not much space between the GP’s for a lot of training so for me it’s about being smart and try to recover well for the next races.”

Ben Watson

7th MX2 Championship Standings, 191-points

“After Mantova I’m feeling good, mentally and physically. It was a nice week, I had some ups and down but overall it was positive. It wasn’t the most demanding track so to be 100% ready to go next week in Spain won’t be a problem. I will follow my normal routine of good recovery and keeping myself going through this week. I will ride one day on the bike and a little bit of physical training and then head to Spain motivated .”