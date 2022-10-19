Zink Ranch Enduro Sand Springs – Worcs Mesquite – West Hare Scrambles Boise

Round 9 of the National Enduro series took us across the country to Oklahoma. Just Northwest of Tulsa. Conditions ended up being good, due to the rain that went through on Saturday evening. The terrain is much different from our other rounds on the east coast with this one having silty dirt and rocks.
Jon Johnson had one of his best rides of the year taking his second win of the season in the NE Pro2 class. He won all but one of the six tests. The faster, technical riding proved to be in his favor gaping the field by over a minute at the end of the day. Johnson was even under the weather but didn’t let that get in the way of a win.
Evan Smith took a bit to get his rhythm, but as the day went on put in some decent test times. He seemed to struggle with the course a little, but continued to do his best to charge each test. He would end his day in 9th in NE Pro1.
Results:
Jon Johnson
1st Place – NE Pro2
Evan Smith
9th Place – NE Pro1
Photos: Shan Moore
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“The race was flawless I could not really make a mistake. Everything I did seemed to be the right move as I won every test but the first one. I was very pleased with my riding after being sick all week and not knowing what to expect. This would not be possible without all of the amazing people at Beta USA!”
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Great weekend in Oklahoma! Bike was working great and I had some of my best NEPG tests of the year so far. Looking forward to my favorite round in Alabama in a few weeks!”
Worcs
Round 9
Mesquite, NV
Oct. 16th, 2022
Mesquite, Nevada was the host for the ninth round of the WORCS season. The track is known for its beach sandy sections. DeMartile got a great jump off the line but got a bit swallowed up on the straight starting off in 5th after the first few corners. He then worked himself into third place. After a quick pit for an air filter and fuel, Dare was again in 3rd position, where he would go on to finish capping off a strong ride for a spot on the podium.
Results:
Dare DeMartile – Pro
3rd Place
Photos: Harlen Foley
Dare DeMartile
Factory 480 RR
“The race was a tough one. I got off to a 5th place start. Charged hard the first hour getting myself into the number three spot. I went into the pit 1 hour and 10 min in for a fresh air filter and fuel. Got back out and just kept it on 2 wheels for 3rd overall. I couldn’t thank the whole Beta USA team enough.”
West Hare Scrambles
Round 6
Boise, ID
Oct. 16th, 2022
The West Hare Scrambles headed up north to Boise, Idaho. The sixth round of the series would be a dusty one. Loose sand on the side of a hill made visibility a challenge. Factory rider Zane Roberts didn’t get the best of starts off the line but was able to battle and make a few passes to get up into 3rd place. An issue caused a prolonged pit stop that set him back quite a bit. But Roberts raced hard and made up the lost positions to finish in 4th place on the day.
Results:
Zane Roberts
4th Place – Pro
Photos: Kato
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“Tough day at the races this weekend! I got off to a bad start but worked my way through the field and closed in on leaders towards the halfway point. Unfortunately, as I caught the lead pack I had some issues that set me back a full lap. Pretty bummed as I felt like I had the win in my sights today but happy to at least salvage a 4th on the day. On to the next!”
