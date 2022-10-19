Zink Ranch Enduro Sand Springs – Worcs Mesquite – West Hare Scrambles Boise

Round 9 of the National Enduro series took us across the country to Oklahoma. Just Northwest of Tulsa. Conditions ended up being good, due to the rain that went through on Saturday evening. The terrain is much different from our other rounds on the east coast with this one having silty dirt and rocks. Jon Johnson had one of his best rides of the year taking his second win of the season in the NE Pro2 class. He won all but one of the six tests. The faster, technical riding proved to be in his favor gaping the field by over a minute at the end of the day. Johnson was even under the weather but didn’t let that get in the way of a win. Evan Smith took a bit to get his rhythm, but as the day went on put in some decent test times. He seemed to struggle with the course a little, but continued to do his best to charge each test. He would end his day in 9th in NE Pro1.