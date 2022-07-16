RED BULL KTM FACTORY RACING AND DODGE RAM BEGIN EXCITING GLOBAL PARTNERSHIP

The American brand has provided four RAM 1500s – two TRX, one Lamarie Night Edition, and a Rebel – for Red Bull KTM to use for travel to and from fixtures on the offroad calendar through the remainder of the 2022 season. The trucks themselves need little introduction – billed as the fastest, most powerful production pickups in the world, they ride on huge 35-inch tires, produce 650 ft-lb of torque, and accelerate from 0-100km/h in just over 4.5 seconds!

Officially beginning at round 13 of the FIM Motocross World Championship in the Czech Republic on July 16-17, the new alignment will see both KTM and RAM benefit from a united and strong presence in the paddock. Taking care of logistics and operations at all racing events will be KWA and AEC. These two highly respected companies are global suppliers of solutions for the automotive sector, as well as being the leading importers of vehicles and spare parts for RAM in Europe. KWA can rely on a network of over 100 dealerships in 15 European countries and specialist dealer, Auto Geppy. AEC is supported by over 130 brand-authorized European dealerships.

RAM Truck was launched in 2009 as a stand-alone brand in order to satisfy the needs of pickup consumers and create high-quality vehicles. With a full line up — RAM 1500, 2500/3500 Heavy Duty, 3500/4500/5500 Chassis Cab, ProMaster and ProMaster City — RAM designs trucks to benefit customers in heavy-duty work and take them wherever they wish to go.

RAM is the number one brand in high-quality new vehicles and the only exclusive truck brand to rank number one in J.D. Power’s “Initial Quality Study” (2021), which analyzes new vehicle performance during the first three months of ownership. In the same study, the Heavy Duty RAM models received the best scores, making the American brand number one in terms of quality for heavy-duty pickups.

KTM believes this inaugural contract is just the beginning of a mutually beneficial partnership with RAM and looks forward to many successes together in the future.

Robert Jonas, KTM Head of Motorsports Offroad: “Officially partnering with RAM gives key travel support to our racing program. RAM and its TRX truck —the quickest, fastest, most powerful pickup truck in the world – fits our READY TO RACE approach perfectly and, importantly, RAM also has a long history in performance, so they know our demands for excellence in top-level sport. It’s important for the success of the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Motocross and Enduro teams to have a good working partnership with such a quality brand and we look forward to starting this success together in the future.”

Domenico Gostoli, Head of RAM & Dodge Brands Enlarged Europe: “In Europe, RAM is a brand with a specific and enthusiastic following. That’s why we are proud to announce a partnership with one of the largest motorcycle manufacturers. It will allow us to talk to an audience which is perfectly in line with our objectives. Our customer base is passionate, and they expect a RAM to be as exciting as a FIM Motocross World Championship race. Furthermore, diehard motorsport fans and the owners of our pickups both share passion for power and agility on any terrain which makes this new connection between offroad motorcycles and pickups absolutely perfect.”