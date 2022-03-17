200000 fans for MotoGP Pertamina Mandalika Circuit

Team Suzuki Press Office – March 16.

The long-awaited Indonesian GP will take place this weekend at the newly constructed Pertamina Mandalika Circuit, and Team Suzuki Ecstar are eager to perform in front of the ultra-passionate fans who will show up in their droves. In fact, when unrestricted, this circuit can hold almost 200,000 people.

The track, located on the island of Lombok, may feel far flung and inaccessible but the modern facility aims to become a huge hub for motorsport events, and the surrounding area appears as an island paradise with beautiful beaches for fans and tourists to enjoy. In the run-off area on some corners you can see a pattern painted onto the tarmac, this is known as the ‘Subahnale’, which is a traditional weaving pattern originating from the Sasak Tribe of Lombok Island.

Suzuki’s riders, Joan Mir and Alex Rins, are yet to attack the track in anger as the MotoGP™ paddock have never raced here, but they did participate in three-day test last month. The pair showed promising pace despite Mir having to sit out the last day due to illness, and both learned the layout quickly and found it enjoyable to ride.

Last time out, at the opening round in Qatar, Mir brought home 6th and Rins 7th.

Joan Mir:

“Even though I missed a day of testing here, I rode enough to know that it’s an exciting place to visit and I’m ready to get to know the track even better this weekend and give my all. We have so many fans from Indonesia, and they always give us a big push and a lot of support, so I want to repay them with a strong result!”

Alex Rins:

“I think this weekend will be something amazing, I can’t wait to see so many fans cheering us from the grandstands! We have great fans from all over the world and we always feel their excitement, but I think here it will be unlike anything we’ve seen before. I really like the track and I’m eager to do more laps around here and find a strong rhythm for the race.”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“It will be a historic weekend, visiting a brand-new circuit in Indonesia and racing MotoGP bikes in the country for the first time since 1997. It’s something I’m really pleased to be a part of and to be back in Indonesia for a MotoGP race. I’m continuing my learning curve and getting to know the team. Both Joan and Alex are ready to get back on track and we’ll hope for a strong weekend after the positive feeling of the winter test here.”