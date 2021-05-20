Team Suzuki Press Office – May 19.

Naomichi Uramoto: Suzuki GSX-R1000 – 3-4

Naomichi Uramoto raced to a podium position at second round of the 2021 ESBK CAMPEONATO DE ESPAÑA DE SUPERBIKE at the Circuito de Navarra in Northern Spain at the weekend.

In warm and dry conditions, the Japanese rider showed good pace at the pre-race testing on his Jeg Racing Team GSX-R1000 and was well prepared for the race weekend.

Qualifying was held on Saturday morning, and Uramoto slid into P4 with a lap of 1.39.995, but rain started to fall and he had to settle for fourth place on the grid for Race 1.

Race 1 was held on Saturday afternoon, with the weather still unstable. The race started in dry conditions, and Uramoto was up to third place by lap 2. However, a sudden heavy shower on lap 4 made Uramoto back off and drop back to fourth place. When the rain stopped, Uramoto gained momentum, climbing to third place at the flag for a well-deserved podium.

Race 2 on Sunday put him in third place on the grid, but a careful start saw Uramoto in fourth place at the end of the first lap. He climbed to P3 on lap 3, and from there he battled with three riders for P2 and eventually settled for fourth at the flag.

Naomichi Uramoto:

“I was feeling really good with the bike from Day 1, so my results this weekend are not what I wanted. In Race 1, the sudden rain made me hesitate a little. In Race 2, I tried everything I could to pass the riders in front of me, but I just couldn’t make a safe pass on them.”

CAMPEONATO DE ESPAÑA DE SUPERBIKE:

Round 2 Circuito de Navarra.

Qualifying: 4th – 1.39.995.

Race 1: 3rd – 1.39.843.

Race 2: 4th – 1.39.998.

Standings: 5th – 42 points.