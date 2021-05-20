No double DNF at VIRginia International Raceway Virginia this weekend?

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 19, 2021 – Round two of the 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship sees Ducati stars Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York) and Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati) heading to the legendary VIRginia International Raceway in Alton, Virginia, with both riders looking to ignite their title charges.



Baz’s round one on the glorious Ducati Panigale V4 SBK was less than the MotoGP and WorldSBK veteran was looking for with a double DNF (did not finish). However, the Frenchman has taken some positives after showing front running pace in both races in his MotoAmerica debut at Road Atlanta, a circuit he’d never seen before first practice on Friday.



Wyman’s opening round saw the Arizona resident card a fifth and sixth place finish on the Panera Bread Ducati, and he’ll be looking for more at a circuit that should suit the ultra-fast nature of his distinctive green and black Ducati Panigale V4 R.



Loris Baz (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati New York – Ducati #76)

“I’ve been training hard like always and trying to stay fit,” Baz said. “We’ve done one day of testing in New Jersey to try a couple of things because we are still quite far from the limit of this bike. That’s a positive aspect because all the guys in the championship know their bikes pretty well and we’re still getting to know our bike.



“I’m really looking forward to this race. I only have the positives from Atlanta in my head which was the speed we had, and I just want it to go the same way at VIR. I know the track. I did a track day there on the Ducati Panigale V4 S, so that will help us get going straight away without having to learn the way. We are starting our season in VIR but the target is always the same: we’re here to win.”



Kyle Wyman (Panera Bread Ducati – Ducati #33)

“There’s been lots happening behind the scenes to get ready for VIR but not a lot of seat time since Road Atlanta,” Wyman said. “The goal for this weekend is to have a solid Friday so we can spin some quality laps. This Panera Bread Ducati is in constant evolution and we’ve made a few changes since Road Atlanta to try and get the bike in a more familiar area. We’ve been hard at work prepping the bike, getting more spares built, and laying the proper foundations for the rest of the season. It’s a long year and we want to be there at the end.”



Round two of the 2021 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will be held at VIRginia International Raceway on May 21-23, 2021.