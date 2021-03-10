Motocross Internazionali d’Italia Series 2nd Stage Results

A FEW HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE WEEKEND

The second stage of the motocross Internazionali d’Italia Series, always held in Sardinia but on the sand track of Alghero, saw Maxxis Maxxcross tyres as protagonists once again.

The best result of this round was that of Andrea Rossi, who, after hitting a promising 3rd place in the opening race of Riola Sardo, improved further by placing 2nd overall.

The Venetian rider, at the start with the KTM of the Mxone team equipped with the Maxxcross MX-ST tyres on the front and Maxxcross MX-SM tyres on the rear, stood out in the first heat with a good recovery from 25th to 14th position. In the second heat, he was protagonist of another consistent comeback from 6th to 2nd position.

A good result which allowed him to consolidate his 3rd place in the championship standings, where he is preceded by the other Maxxis rider, Valerio Lata.

In this stage the bearer of KTM Marchetti Racing could have aimed for victory having won the first heat, but unfortunately in the following one he was involved in a crash at the start and after a couple of laps he was forced to abandon the race due to damages caused to his motorcycle. A real shame for the Roman rider, who thus got 5th position overall, but still maintains 2nd place in the championship standings.

The MX1 confirmed the potential of the Flemish Jeremy Van Horebeek who, riding the official Beta, finished 6th after a couple of decisive overtakes, and then improved in the final Supercampione heat in which he maintained 4th place throughout the race.

Consistent day was also had for Alessandro Lupino, the newest recruit of KTM Marchetti, who gave his best in the MX1 heat, in which he even recovered from 30th to 8th place. He then closed the Supercampione with the same placement, this time at the end of a good series of overtaking.

The third and final stage of the Internazionali d’Italia is taking place on the 14th of March on the Mantua track.