2023 FIM Motocross World Championship in fabulous Afyonkarahisar in Turkiye

Moosdijk has gelled with the Turkish track in the past and the same level of comfort was evident over the course of the weekend. ’39’ progressed from fifth to fourth in the first moto; he was just two seconds shy of third place when the chequered flag waved. The second moto was where he really shined, however, as he led the first three laps before a mistake robbed him of a potential win. Third was where he finished in the moto. The Grand Prix of Turkiye was incredibly close and, for that reason, 4-3 scores left Moosdijk in fifth overall. The good news is that he progressed to sixth in the championship standings.
Unfortunately, Lucas Coenen was battling a sickness before the event had even started. Although Coenen logged a valiant effort, the health problem eventually forced him to withdraw from the event prematurely. The good news is that he remains fifth in the championship standings.
Roan van de Moosdijk: “There were good and bad points about my weekend. I am happy with my speed and the fact that I led laps, but it was a shame to miss the podium. We have made good progress in my second race back from injury – we will keep working to improve.”
All that remains now is a double header. The penultimate stop of the Grand Prix season, Italy, will be held on September 17 and the finale in Great Britain will take place a week later.
Results – 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship, Round Seventeen
MX2 – Overall
1. Liam Everts (KTM) 42pts; 2. Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki) 40pts; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 40pts… 5. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 38pts; 18. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 3pts
MX2 – Moto One
1. Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) 35:45.773; 2. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 35:48.919; 3. Liam Everts (KTM) 35:52.116; 4. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 35:54.501… 18. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 13:14.153
MX2 – Moto Two
1. Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki) 34:26.830; 2. Liam Everts (KTM) 34:29.466; 3. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 34:31.460
MX2 – Standings
1. Andrea Adamo (KTM) 732pts; 2. Liam Everts (KTM) 684pts; 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 650pts… 5. Lucas Coenen (Husqvarna) 520pts; 6. Roan van de Moosdijk (Husqvarna) 508pts; 8. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) 501pts