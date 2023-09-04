2023 FIM Motocross World Championship in fabulous Afyonkarahisar in Turkiye

The Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing squad just completed round seventeen of the 2023 FIM Motocross World Championship in the fabulous setting of Afyonkarahisar in Turkiye. Roan van de Moosdijk continued to rediscover his form in just his second event since injury – he recorded an impressive scorecard.

Moosdijk has gelled with the Turkish track in the past and the same level of comfort was evident over the course of the weekend. ’39’ progressed from fifth to fourth in the first moto; he was just two seconds shy of third place when the chequered flag waved. The second moto was where he really shined, however, as he led the first three laps before a mistake robbed him of a potential win. Third was where he finished in the moto. The Grand Prix of Turkiye was incredibly close and, for that reason, 4-3 scores left Moosdijk in fifth overall. The good news is that he progressed to sixth in the championship standings.