2024 Beta 450 RX Auction – Supporting the USA MXdN Team

Beta Motorcycles is committed to supporting the motocross community by backing the Motocross of Nations US National Team through a unique bike auction. The auction will feature a brand new 2024 450 RX motorcycle with the accessories listed below, as well as an exceptional Supercross Experience at Anaheim One (known as A1) next year. All of the proceeds will go to support the team’s expenses to ensure that Team USA is well-equipped to compete for the MXdN title in the United Kingdom this October. About the 2024 450 RX: Officially the first four-stroke motocross bike built by Beta, the 450 RX model was designed to carry on the Beta tradition of Rideability. To offer a ride that is more forgiving while still providing performance that will encourage aggressive riding. The frame, engine, and all other components are built to the highest level of performance and lightness. Beta motorcycles are hand built in Florence, Italy and have been for more than 115 years. The team of engineers are every-day riders and understand the values that a motocross rider is looking for.