Top BMW performing sales bikes for 2024 year S1000RR and R1300GS

Richmond Hill, ON. BMW Group Canada (BMW and MINI brands combined) reported sales of 9,868 vehicles for the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of +11% compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year, the Group sold 34,731 vehicles in Canada, a decrease of -2% compared to 2023.

“Together with our retail partners, we successfully navigated several unique challenges in 2024,” stated Andrew Scott, president and CEO, BMW Group Canada. “It is thanks to their commitment to customer service and our open, two-way communication that we were able to support our customers’ mobility needs, and to achieve the momentum that we did leading into 2025. I thank each one of our retail partners for their efforts last year.

“Our outstanding range of purely electric and plug-in hybrid models made a positive impact this year, allowing us to put nearly 6,000 electrified vehicles in Canadians’ hands. This means one in five BMW vehicles sold in Canada in 2024 had a plug.

“It was a big year for some of our most sought-after products,” stated Scott. “The all-new BMW X3 is sure to add another chapter to the model’s 20-year success story. On the performance side, the legendary BMW M5 arrived on our shores in its seventh generation to the delight of BMW M fans. The new generation of MINI models were launched in 2024, including an all-electric MINI Countryman, and BMW Motorrad – who established the segment of adventure touring enduros more than four decades ago with the R 80 G/S – sealed its leadership in this segment by launching the all-new R 1300 GS and R 1300 GS Adventure.

“The months to come will be very important for the BMW Group as we prepare to launch the Neue Klasse,” continued Scott. “The Neue Klasse represents one of the biggest transformations of the BMW Group in its over-100-year-long history. This change is more than a new design concept; it is an entirely new era for the company. It impacts all areas of our business from design and development to production and distribution. The aim is to make individual mobility more intelligent, more human and more responsible with a focus on electromobility, on digitalization and on circularity. We are looking very forward to bringing the Neue Klasse to Canadians in partnership with our strong network of retail partners.”

BMW.

BMW reported sales of 8,718 vehicles in the fourth quarter of 2024, which represents an +11% increase over Q4 2023. The brand sold 30,623 units in 2024, a decrease of -1% compared to 2023.

Fast Facts:

BMW M sales increased in both the fourth quarter and for the year. Sales for Q4 increased +16%, while annual sales surpassed the 7,000-unit mark for the first time, marking a +9% increase over 2023. These achievements resulted in a 23% share of BMW M cars in BMW’s overall sales mix for the year.

Battery electric vehicle sales rose +18% in Q4 2024. For the year, the increase was +4%, which pushed annual sales of purely electric vehicles past the 4,000-unit mark for the first time. One in five BMW vehicles sold in 2024 was electrified, carving out a 20% portion of overall BMW sales.

Of note in Canada’s sport utility vehicle-driven market is that the highly-awarded BMW i4 was among the sedans that drove BMW’s electrified growth for 2024.

Sales of upper-luxury models rose +25% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and were down -5% on the year.

MINI.

Fourth quarter sales for the MINI brand were 1,150 vehicles, a rise of +7% over Q4 2023. Sales of 4,108 vehicles for 2024 resulted in a -7% decrease compared to 2023.

Fast Facts:

MINI introduced an entirely new model lineup to Canadians in 2024. The new MINI family is the most significant product investment in the brand’s history since the first Mini rolled off the line in 1959. It represents a complete transformation of the entire MINI product portfolio.

An important new model arrived on Canadian shores in September of 2024: the all-new MINI Countryman SE ALL4, the first ever all-electric MINI Countryman.

The MINI Countryman had a very strong finish to 2024, with sales up in Q4 +53% and +9% for the year.

MINI also launched The MINI Life in 2024, a program that enhances the MINI ownership experience by offering unique benefits to MINI drivers – be they owners of a new or previously-loved MINI. Partnerships offer owners exclusive experiences and discounts from brands that matter to them, proving that owning a MINI is as fun as driving one.

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 YoY % 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YoY % BMW Brand 8,718 7,833 +11.3% 30,623 31,021 -1.3% BMW Passenger Cars 2,472 2,330 +6.1% 9,207 9,263 -0.6% BMW Light Trucks 6,246 5,503 +13.5% 21,416 21,758 -1.6% MINI 1,150 1,073 +7.2% 4,108 4,415 -7.0% Total Group 9,868 8,906 +10.8% 34,731 35,436 -2.0%

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q4 2024.

BMW Motorrad.

BMW Motorrad reported sales of 400 motorcycles in the fourth quarter of 2024, an increase of +19% compared to the same period last year. For the year, the two-wheeled brand sold 2,678 units, a decrease of -4% from 2023.

Fast Facts:

The brand enjoyed two best-ever quarters in 2024, despite the overall motorcycle industry being down.

BMW Motorrad introduced several important new and refreshed models in 2024, each of which was well received by Canadians and helped the brand achieve its second-best year on record.

The all-new R 1300 GS Adventure launched in the fourth quarter of 2024, offering adventure riders versatility in a carefully designed and crafted package. The M 1000 XR also launched in Canada this year. This third M model from BMW Motorrad is a long-distance sports bike designed to meet the highest demands, from dynamic riding on country roads to long-distance touring and racing. These new bikes are certain to have a positive impact in the 2025 riding season.

Top performing bikes for the year were the S 1000 RR – which was a top-seller every quarter – along with the R 1300 GS.

The two-wheel brand also added two new retailers to its roster in 2024, BMW Motorrad Saguenay and Carrier BMW Trois-Rivieres.

Q4 2024 Q4 2023 YoY % 2024 YTD 2023 YTD YoY % BMW Motorcycles 400 337 +18.7% 2,678 2,789 -4.0%

Table 2: Motorcycle Sales BMW Group Canada, Q4 2024.

BMW Group in Canada.

BMW Group Canada, based in Richmond Hill, Ontario, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG and is responsible for the distribution of BMW luxury performance automobiles, Sports Activity Vehicles, Motorcycles, and MINI. BMW Group Financial Services Canada is a division of BMW Group Canada and offers retail financing and leasing programs and protection products on new and pre-owned BMW and MINI automobiles, as well as retail financing for new and pre-owned BMW Motorcycles. A total network of 51 BMW automobile retail centres, 26 BMW motorcycle retailers, and 31 MINI retailers represents the BMW Group across the country.