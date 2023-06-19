2024 BMW M1000XR Prototype Revealed & 2024 BMW’s!

New concept, prototype and spy shots are always exciting to be the first see first hand not only what could be coming but also what changes are coming! The new 2024 BMW M1000XR Prototype has been Revealed along with more 2024 BMW’s for riders worldwide. Let’s look into changes, new features and were BMW will be going in the near future. Welcome aboard and thanks for joining us here at Total Motorcycle!

First off, the BMW M designation is BMW’s top end model and also the most expensive versions. From the cars, most gear heads know about the super high performance 2024 BMW M2, M3, M4 models, which also carry over into their MINI line of JCW (John Cooper Works) versions. Built for drivers can now be “Build for Riders” and 2024 BMW M1000XR is the third M model variant at BMW Motorrad following the 2023 BMW M1000RR 50 Years M, M1000RR M Competition, BMW M1000RR and BMW M1000R last year.

Second, BMW is celebrating their “100 Years of BMW Motorrad” anniversary year – and the almost 100-year tradition in motorsport – is a preview of a supersports motorcycle that masters the disciplines: country road, long-distance riding and racetrack use with equal aplomb at a level of performance previously unknown in this segment. The 2024 BMW M1000XR Prototype follows the recently announced new 2023 BMW R18 100 Years and BMW R nineT 100 Years specially designed for 100 Years of BMW Motorrad.

Special 2024 BMW M1000XR 100 Years features could include handlebar fittings, gear shift and foot brake levers, handlebar clamps, handlebar weights, mirrors, brake master cylinders, brake calipers, engine cover, cylinder head covers and intake manifold covers as well as a Akrapovič rear muffler.

Third, features! Everyone loves new features and direction that new models take. Take note of the M winglets that provide greater stability, benefit from a lower wheelie tendency and accelerate earlier thanks to the aerodynamic downforce. Drive, suspension technology and aerodynamics design was a key feature of the 2024 BMW M1000XR to ensure best possible contact between the wheels and the road surface. Advancements in Traction control systems regulate less and drive more power into acceleration while the riding position is more front wheel oriented to prevent wheelies.

Engine performance previously reserved for purebred superbikes is now a feature on a touring bike. Low engine weight (223 kg fully fuelled) delivers the highest performance (200hp) in the segment. Top speed of the M XR prototype is around 280 km/h!

All go and no slow isn’t a good thing, so BMW developed better stopping as well. Featuring M brakes with radial hand brake pump for optimum braking performance was developed directly using the experience gained with the racing brakes on BMW Motorrad factory racing machines in the Superbike World Championship.

If you love concepts, then check out the newest CONCEPT ONES HERE, PROTOTYPE ONES and historical ones in our Total Motorcycle’s BIG BOOK of Concept Bikes.

In addition to the latest 2024 BMW also check out the 3 just released 2024 BMW R18 Roctane, 2024 BMW R12 nineT and 2024 BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept below.

“With the M1000XR prototype, we are providing a first preview of the third M model at BMW Motorrad in our anniversary year. We have developed the M1000XR, M XR for short, based on the current S1000XR, S1000RR and M1000RR, as a long distance sports bike with high long-range capability and supersports riding dynamics for the road as well as the race track.” Dominik Blass, Product Manager.

BMW M1000XR: The long distance sports bike meets the highest demands for riding on country roads, for long-distance journeys and on the race track.

The letter M is synonymous worldwide with racing success as well as the fascination of high-performance BMW models and is aimed at customers with particularly high demands for performance, exclusivity and individuality. BMW Motorrad already introduced the successful M automobile range strategy for motorcycles in 2019 and has since been offering M special equipment and M Performance Parts. With the M RR and the M R, the first two independent M models from BMW Motorrad were introduced in the following years.

The M1000XR prototype, in the “100 Years of BMW Motorrad” anniversary year – and the almost 100-year tradition in motorsport – is a preview of a supersports motorcycle that masters the disciplines: country road, long-distance riding and racetrack use with equal aplomb at a level of performance previously unknown in this segment.

In-line four-cylinder engine with BMW ShiftCam technology and low weight delivers the highest performance in the segment.

The four-cylinder engine from the BMW S1000RR super sports bike with BMW ShiftCam technology for varying the timing and valve lift is used as the basis. With an engine output of more than 147 kW (200 hp), a DIN empty weight of only 223 kg fully fuelled, and chassis technology, aerodynamics and control electronics designed equally for high-performance road use, long-distance riding and fast laps on the racetrack, the new M XR opens up dynamic riding dimensions as a crossover bike in the sports motorbike segment previously reserved for purebred superbikes. Further weight reduction and even increased riding dynamics can be achieved with the M Competition Package, which is available as an optional extra ex works. The top speed of the M XR prototype is around 280 km/h.

M winglets: You can ride with greater stability, benefit from a lower wheelie tendency and accelerate earlier thanks to the aerodynamic downforce.

In addition to drive and suspension technology, aerodynamics was also a key item in the specifications for developing the M XR prototype. The new M XR was given winglets with the aim of ensuring superior riding stability even at high speeds despite increased engine power. They serve in particular to achieve the best possible contact between the wheels and the road surface – especially when accelerating and at high speeds. The additional wheel load on the front wheel counteracts the wheelie tendency during acceleration, the traction control system has to regulate less, more drive power is converted into acceleration and the rider achieves a faster lap time. The specifically front-wheel-oriented seating position ensures better bike control, especially in supersport mode.

M brakes with radial hand brake pump for optimum braking performance in race track and performance mode.

Like the M RR and the M R, the new M XR features the M brake. It was developed directly using the experience gained with the racing brakes on BMW Motorrad factory racing machines in the Superbike World Championship. The M brake callipers feature a blue anodised coating in conjunction with the famous M logo.

Further information on the new BMW M1000XR in the second half of 2023 and Total Motorcycle will have it all for you.

100 YEARS OF “MAKE LIFE A RIDE” YOUR STORY MAKES OURS COMPLETE

BMW Motorrad’s history is characterised by an urge to succeed. Succeed in challenges and celebrate success. However, there have also been setbacks and it’s taken quite some perseverance. Giving up was never an option. The company’s history is mainly about people sharing a passion: adventurers, dreamers, inventors, athletes, visionaries – men and women aiming to revolutionise the streets with great ideas on two wheels. 100 years of the “Make Life a Ride” spirit. In this spirit, we take the time to simultaneously look at our past and our future: at events and highlights in the anniversary year 2023. And lots of ideas are still to come.

One history, countless stories

The people substantially shaping the history of BMW motorcycles go beyond the norm. It all began with Chief Designer Max Friz, who designed the first BMW motorcycle that was showcased at the German Motor Show on 28 September 1923. He was followed by designers, racers and pioneers who also challenged the status quo. In 1924, Rudolf Schleicher played a leading role in the development of the BMW R 37’s engine, the first BMW Motorrad sports model. In 1937, Ernst Jakob Henne broke the land speed record on a BMW 500 Kompressor fitted with full trim panel, reaching 279.503 km/h. In 1939, Georg “Schorsch” Meier won the Senior TT on the Isle of Man as the first non-British person on a BMW Kompressor. Even today, people at BMW Motorrad are still thinking ahead, developing new vehicle concepts based on new drives, for example.

The 100 Years Edition is complemented by numerous Chrome design parts. The durable galvanic surface coating can be found on.

2024 BMW CE04 Vagabund Moto Concept: DEFINE YOUR OWN FUTURE.

Introducing the 2024 BMW CE04 Vagabund Moto Concept…

While the international customising scene around BMW Motorrad primarily devotes its inspiring creativity, excellent craftsmanship and continuous flow of new ideas to the BMW Motorrad Heritage models R 18 and R nineT, an exceptional project based on the BMW CE 04 has now taken shape in Austria. In collaboration with BMW Motorrad Austria in Salzburg, customising specialist Vagabund Moto GmbH in Graz has created the BMW CE 04 Vagabund Moto Concept – a stylish and multifunctional e-scooter based on the BMW CE 04 for urban use.

2024 BMW R12 nineT: FOR THE PURIST WHO WANTS IT DONE RIGHT.

Introducing the 2024 BMW R12 nineT…

The new R 12 nineT is being presented for the “100 years of BMW Motorrad” anniversary and is thus the successor to the R nineT, which was launched exactly ten years ago on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of BMW Motorrad.

The new BMW R 12 nineT continues 100 years of BMW Motorrad fascination and tradition seamlessly.

Like the BMW R nineT in 2013, the new BMW R 12 nineT is a purist, powerful classic roadster which offers a wealth of conceptual options for almost unlimited customizing and personal individualisation.

2024 BMW R18 Roctane: TOURING WITH A COOLNESS FACTOR.

Introducing the 2024 BMW R18 Roctane…

The new BMW R18 Roctane is the fifth member of the R 18 family – cruising and touring in custom bagger style.

The new R18 Roctane joins the R 18, R 18 Classic, R 18 B and R 18 Transcontinental as the fifth member of the R 18 family. Once again, it harks back to the history and tradition of BMW Motorrad and combines state-of-the-art motorcycle technology with the design and charm of times gone by.

Both technically and visually, the BMW R 18 borrows from famous BMW models such as the BMW R 5 and puts the focus back on the essentials of motorcycling: Purist, no-frills technology and the boxer engine as the epicenter of riding pleasure. Classic design and clear, yet contemporary technology merge to form a fascinating overall concept. This combination delivers a unique emotional riding experience and the model is characterized by skillfully staged design language with a rear section in so-called “streamlining design”.