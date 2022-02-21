23 seconds separate winners at World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) Glen Helen Raceway

Finishing just under 23 seconds behind the winner, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Austin Walton made his way back to the podium with a strong second-place finish at Round 2 of the World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) at Glen Helen Raceway in Devore, California.
Walton showcased his stamina and skills, running in the lead battle all race long. He started the day with a good launch out of the gate, securing the holeshot and early lead aboard his FX 450. He charged hard to maintain the lead for the first three laps but after facing intense pressure from behind, he ended up dropping two spots to third. Remaining focused, Walton put in consistent laps to charge his way back into second halfway through the race and he increased his pace near the end of the two-hour race to cut the gap between himself and the leader. In the end, Walton was unable to regain the lead but he secured a strong spot on the podium.
Austin Walton: “We got off to a really good start. I got the holeshot. I rode a hard couple laps, ended up losing two positions, but stayed on a hard charge. I ended up picking it up towards the end and was able to drop some time on Dante [Oliveira]. All-in-all it was a good day. [We will] just keep working, keep pushing, fine tuning some things and just getting the all-around program a step better.”
Next Round: Lake Havasu City, Arizona – March 11-13, 2022
Pro (MC) Round 2 Results
1. Dante Oliveira (KTM)
2. Austin Walton – Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing
