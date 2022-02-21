23 seconds separate winners at World Off-Road Championship Series (WORCS) Glen Helen Raceway

Walton showcased his stamina and skills, running in the lead battle all race long. He started the day with a good launch out of the gate, securing the holeshot and early lead aboard his FX 450. He charged hard to maintain the lead for the first three laps but after facing intense pressure from behind, he ended up dropping two spots to third. Remaining focused, Walton put in consistent laps to charge his way back into second halfway through the race and he increased his pace near the end of the two-hour race to cut the gap between himself and the leader. In the end, Walton was unable to regain the lead but he secured a strong spot on the podium.