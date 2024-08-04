AMATEUR RACING TALENT AT LORETTA LYNN’S 2024 AMA AMATEUR NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Team Husqvarna riders delivered a convincing haul of results at the 2024 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, led by Landon Gibson in securing third place in the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C category, alongside Vincent Wey in claiming P2 in the Supermini 2 (13-16) class at Loretta Lynn MX.

It was a high-profile debut for the revamped amateur program under the newly-introduced Team Husqvarna brand, as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Elite team prospect Gibson fought hard throughout the week-long event at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, as did Select team line-up Wey, Maddox Temmerman, Steven Green, and Abshur Hall.

Gibson saved his best for last in Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C with 5-4-2 scores onboard the on the Husqvarna FC 250 – his charge to second with a last lap pass in the final moto enough to land him on the podium overall. He also took fourth in 250 B with 2-9-4 finishes, completing a consistent week across both classes.

An untimely crash in the first Supermini 1 (12-15) moto had Wey on the back foot from the outset, but he managed to claw his way back into contention with a string of solid finishes. Fourth in the remaining pair of Supermini 1 races left him 12th overall, but it was his 3-2-9 results in Supermini 2 that placed him second on the podium.

The 85cc (10-12) and 85cc (10-12) Limited classes featured Temmerman on his Husqvarna TC 85, impressively putting forward top-five results in both divisions. He went 4-6-7 for fourth in 85cc and progressively managed to trend in the right direction with 10-7-3 scores in 85cc Limited for P5 overall. In addition, Hall charged hard to P8 in the 65cc (7-9) and 10th in the 65cc (7-9) Limited classes on his Husqvarna TC 65.

Husqvarna-equipped riders were competitive all week at the Ranch, emerging with a total of four championship victories courtesy of Braxtyn Mes in winning the 85cc (10-12) title, Ryan Jaramillo in 250 C, and Diesel Thomas capturing both the 450 B and 450 B Limited titles. Combined, Husqvarna riders took more than 10 overall podiums, with a total of 11 moto wins and over 30 race podiums.

Husqvarna 2024 AMA Amateur National Motocross Champions

85cc (10-12): #15 Braxtyn Mes, Temecula, CA (7-1-1)

250 C: #59 Ryan Jaramillo, Los Lunas, NM (2-1-1)

450 B: #54 Diesel Thomas, Raymond, NE (1-1-1)

450 B Limited: #54 Diesel Thomas, Raymond, NE (2-2-1)