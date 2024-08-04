AMATEUR RACING TALENT AT LORETTA LYNN’S 2024 AMA AMATEUR NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

August 4, 2024 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on AMATEUR RACING TALENT AT LORETTA LYNN’S 2024 AMA AMATEUR NATIONAL MOTOCROSS CHAMPIONSHIP

Husqvarna Motorcycles

Team Husqvarna riders delivered a convincing haul of results at the 2024 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, led by Landon Gibson in securing third place in the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C category, alongside Vincent Wey in claiming P2 in the Supermini 2 (13-16) class at Loretta Lynn MX.

 

It was a high-profile debut for the revamped amateur program under the newly-introduced Team Husqvarna brand, as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Elite team prospect Gibson fought hard throughout the week-long event at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, as did Select team line-up Wey, Maddox Temmerman, Steven Green, and Abshur Hall.

Gibson saved his best for last in Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C with 5-4-2 scores onboard the on the Husqvarna FC 250 – his charge to second with a last lap pass in the final moto enough to land him on the podium overall. He also took fourth in 250 B with 2-9-4 finishes, completing a consistent week across both classes.

An untimely crash in the first Supermini 1 (12-15) moto had Wey on the back foot from the outset, but he managed to claw his way back into contention with a string of solid finishes. Fourth in the remaining pair of Supermini 1 races left him 12th overall, but it was his 3-2-9 results in Supermini 2 that placed him second on the podium.

The 85cc (10-12) and 85cc (10-12) Limited classes featured Temmerman on his Husqvarna TC 85, impressively putting forward top-five results in both divisions. He went 4-6-7 for fourth in 85cc and progressively managed to trend in the right direction with 10-7-3 scores in 85cc Limited for P5 overall. In addition, Hall charged hard to P8 in the 65cc (7-9) and 10th in the 65cc (7-9) Limited classes on his Husqvarna TC 65.

Husqvarna-equipped riders were competitive all week at the Ranch, emerging with a total of four championship victories courtesy of Braxtyn Mes in winning the 85cc (10-12) title, Ryan Jaramillo in 250 C, and Diesel Thomas capturing both the 450 B and 450 B Limited titles. Combined, Husqvarna riders took more than 10 overall podiums, with a total of 11 moto wins and over 30 race podiums.

Husqvarna 2024 AMA Amateur National Motocross Champions
85cc (10-12): #15 Braxtyn Mes, Temecula, CA (7-1-1)
250 C: #59 Ryan Jaramillo, Los Lunas, NM (2-1-1)
450 B: #54 Diesel Thomas, Raymond, NE (1-1-1)
450 B Limited: #54 Diesel Thomas, Raymond, NE (2-2-1)
About Michael Le Pard 10734 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.

Related Articles