Amazing perfect weekend one-two WorldSSP Barcelona

A triumphant day for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team at the Montmelò circuit in Barcelona. Alvaro Bautista and Michael Rinaldi are the absolute protagonists of Race-2, finishing first and second respectively.



Bautista completes the perfect weekend after winning Race-1 and the Superpole Race. In Race-2 the Spanish rider’s domination is absolute: first from the start to the chequered flag with a lead that reaches even 10 seconds.



An amazing race for Rinaldi, too. Starting from fifth position, at the first corner, he is already second. First he fights with Rea (Kawasaki), then with Bassani (Ducati) and he eventually defends himself brilliantly from the attack of Razgatlioglu (Yamaha): he secures the second place celebrating at parc ferme with his team-mate and the whole team.



P1 – Alvaro Bautista (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #19)

“I am really super happy. It was a beautiful weekend but don’t think it was easy. It’s true, we won all the races, even by a margin, but only because the work we did with the team was really good. I am happy to have given my family, my friends and the many fans who came to Barcelona some good emotions. The season, however, is still long. We have to stay focused”.



P2 – Michael Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati #21)

“The feeling and the sensations were good. I knew it would be important to do a good Superpole Race, in order to start from the front or the second row. I made a good start and in the first few laps, even though the competition was fierce, I still tried to manage the tyres. I was consistent and in the end, the strategy proved to be the right one. I am very happy, it is really a good moment but we cannot be satisfied. We still have to improve.”



WorldSSP

It was a very difficult weekend for Nicolò Bulega and the Ducati Panigale V2 of the Aruba.it Racing WSSP team. After Saturday’s crash, in Race 2 the Italian rider never found the conditions to be able to push with confidence and after a good start he was forced, lap after lap, to lose many positions to finish in P14



P14 – Nicolò Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WSSP #11)

“I am very disappointed. I never found a feeling with the bike. If I have to be honest I can’t define a single factor for this bad result. I honestly couldn’t ride. Of course, we will have to understand what happened to make sure that a situation like this does not happen again in the next races”.