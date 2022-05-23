APRILIA RS660 DOMINATES VIR MOTOAMERICA TWINS CUP CHAMPIONSHIP

MOTOAMERICA TWINS CUP CHAMPIONSHIP CONCLUDES AT VIR WITH A PAIR OF LAST LAP WINS FOR JODY BARRY AND HIS VELOCE RACING APRILIA RS 660

BARRY EXTENDS HIS CHAMPIONSHIP LEAD LEAVING VIRGINIA AND BREAKS HIS OWN LAP RECORD SET AGAIN ON THE RS 660

ALTON, VA – 23 MAY 2022 – MotoAmerica Twins Cup arrived at Virginia International Raceway this weekend for the third round of the championship. 35 riders lined up to grid for race one, as the participation and competition of the Twins Cup class continues to grow in the series.

Leaving the second round in Atlanta, a single race weekend for the Twins Cup, the stakes were high upon arrival in Virginia for the teams, knowing there was a potential 50 points up for grab in the weekend’s two races. When Qualifying 2 had completed, the story was reminiscent of 2021, with Jody Barry, besting his best time and lap record set last year on his RS 660 of 1:30:823, with a pole position secured with a time of 1:30:082 on his Veloce Racing RS 660 on Saturday morning.

In race one of the weekend, after 13 complete laps, it came down to the line with a photo finish victory that showing Jody Barry across the line just inches ahead of the next rider.

Race 2 had an early red flag which forced a restart, but with a similar battle to Saturday’s race, Sunday proved to be another last lap dash to the line, where Jody Barry locked up his second win of the weekend, and third of season.

Jody Barry, Veloce Racing

“I’ve always loved this track. I had confidence coming out of Road Atlanta, and we started the weekend quick, getting the setup dialled in. By the end of both races, it was a chess game, working with grip, pushing the front end and working with track conditions.

I have a lot of confidence working with the Veloce team, which makes it easy for me to relax and focus on my riding. I feel comfortable with the RS 660 and finding any solutions with the team to keep it up front. I have to thank the whole Veloce team, and all the sponsors and partners that support putting a bike under me, including CycleTune, LiquiMoly, Vesrah, Arai, Bison, and Aprilia which help us compete and get these wins.

I am excited for Road America, my home track. Last year didn’t go how we wanted, with a flight to the hospital, but we won’t repeat that this year. My family will be there, the vibes will be cool, and we’re looking forward to it.”

MotoAmerica heads to Road America, June 3-5.