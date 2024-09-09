Strong Sunday for Gardner and Delbianco in Magny Cours

Remy Gardner recovered from a tough weekend to enjoy a strong run to sixth place in the final feature race at the Circuit de Nevers, Magny-Cours, while new teammate Alessandro Delbianco achieved strong points in his first dry race with the Yamaha R1 WorldSBK.

Despite a wet morning Warm-Up, as soon as the riders headed to the grid for the Tissot Superpole Race the sun began to shine, presenting the first dry race of the weekend for the Superbike class. Gardner enjoyed a strong race, managing to make his way through the field in the 10-lap contest to claim ninth place, improving his position on the grid for Race 2. Delbianco enjoyed a strong outing too, battling for 11th until the very end of his first dry race on the R1, crossing the line 13th.

Gardner and Delbianco had to start from ninth and 17th on the grid for Race 2, with both gaining positions at the start. Gardner showed strong race pace in the 21-lap contest, fighting for the top six throughout – a position he would secure with some strong moves in the latter stages of the race, crossing the line sixth. Meanwhile, Delbianco enjoyed another respectable race, setting fast and consistent laptimes to finish 13th at the chequered flag.

SUPERPOLE RACE RESULTS

RACE 2 RESULTS

Remy Gardner – SPRC: P9 / Race 2: P6

“It’s been a more positive day than yesterday! We achieved our goal in the sprint and I was able to start from the third row in Race 2. Then, our race pace was not so bad and I could enjoy some good battles to finish with a sixth position. We’re looking for more, but considering where we started, we should take this as a good Sunday.”

Alessandro Delbianco – SPRC: P13 / Race 2: P13

“Finally I got the opportunity to race in the dry and it was a very nice experience. Once again the guys made me comfortable in a very short time and even though I never tried the SCQ (qualifying tyre), the feeling was overall okay and I was able to recover a lot of places. Race 2 didn’t tell a different story, our rhythm was consistent and I enjoyed the 21 laps. I would like to thank everyone for the opportunity.”