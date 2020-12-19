Beta Racing has promoted support rider to Beta Factory Race Team

December 19, 2020 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on Beta Racing has promoted support rider to Beta Factory Race Team

2018 Beta 250RR 2-Stroke

Beta Racing has promoted support rider Cole Conatser to the Beta Factory Race Team for 2021. Cole raced as a support rider for Beta Racing in 2020. He podiumed at every event of the West Hare Scramble and won the National Hare & Hound Pro 250 Championship. He will be back in 2021 to defend his NHHA #1 plate in the Pro 250 aboard a Factory Beta 250 RR. Cole will also compete in the Open Pro Class in the AMA West Hare Scramble Series.

 

“We are really excited to have Cole join the Factory Team. Cole’s success as a support rider for us definitely earned him a spot on the Factory Team. He is a determined competitor with the speed to match.” said Rodney Smith, Beta USA Race Team Manager.

 

“I am super grateful for the opportunity to race on the Beta Factory Team for 2021! I’ll be defending my Pro 250 title in the National Hare and Hounds and my goal is to go for another championship!” said Cole. “Huge thanks to the whole Beta Team and all the sponsors that are backing me!”

About Michael Le Pard 5091 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles