Beta Racing has promoted support rider to Beta Factory Race Team

Beta Racing has promoted support rider Cole Conatser to the Beta Factory Race Team for 2021. Cole raced as a support rider for Beta Racing in 2020. He podiumed at every event of the West Hare Scramble and won the National Hare & Hound Pro 250 Championship. He will be back in 2021 to defend his NHHA #1 plate in the Pro 250 aboard a Factory Beta 250 RR. Cole will also compete in the Open Pro Class in the AMA West Hare Scramble Series.

“We are really excited to have Cole join the Factory Team. Cole’s success as a support rider for us definitely earned him a spot on the Factory Team. He is a determined competitor with the speed to match.” said Rodney Smith, Beta USA Race Team Manager.

“I am super grateful for the opportunity to race on the Beta Factory Team for 2021! I’ll be defending my Pro 250 title in the National Hare and Hounds and my goal is to go for another championship!” said Cole. “Huge thanks to the whole Beta Team and all the sponsors that are backing me!”