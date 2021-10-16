Beta Signs 2021 National Hare & Hound Pro Championship Rider

Joe Wasson Re-Signs with Beta Racing

Beta Racing is excited to announce that Joe Wasson will be riding for the team for at least another two years. Wasson and Beta USA agreed on a two-year contract extension. Joe clinched the 2021 National Hare & Hound Pro Championship at the last round which was a first for him and Beta in the elite class of the series. The Beta Race Team hopes to carry that momentum into the 2022 racing season. Wasson will continue to compete in the National Hare & Hound and Best in the Desert series as well as a select amount of other events aboard his Factory 480 RR. With the Hare & Hound championship clinched, Joe will compete in the last round of the series aboard a special-built Factory 125 RR.

Joe Wasson 2021 NHHA Pro Champion

Carlen Gardner

Race Team Manager

“We are very excited to have Joe back for another two years. Joe is a great image for our brand and will do whatever it takes to succeed. I believe this is only the beginning for Joe, and we will have much more success together over the next 2 years.”

Joe Wasson

Beta Factory Rider

“I couldn’t be happier with my decision to sign on with Beta USA for another two years! The team has come so far and I cannot wait to see how far we will go!”