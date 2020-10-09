Beta USA re-signs Morgan Tanke to Factory Race Team

Beta Racing is happy to announce that Morgan has signed a contract to continue racing for the Beta USA Factory Race Team for the 2021 season. She will continue to race in the EnduroCross & National Hare and Hound Series. Tanke rides a Beta Xtrainer in EnduroCross & a 300 RR Race Edition bike in the Hare & Hound series. Morgan has earned a spot on the podium 4 out of the 5 NHHA events this season.

“Morgan is one of the most consistent riders on our team. She is a fearless on the bike and a tough competitor on the track. We are looking forward to having her continue racing for the Factory Team and we expect to have a very successful 2021 campaign.” said Rodney Smith, Beta USA Race Team Manager.

“I am extremely grateful for everything that Beta has done for me and I am excited for another year with the team!” Tanke said, “2021 will mark my sixth year on the Beta USA Factory Team and I hope to make it the best one yet!”